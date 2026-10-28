This 2025 Elon Musk interview went viral again, because it’s hardly a shining example of a ‘free speech absolutist’
In May 2025, CBS interviewed Elon Musk, who was just about to leave the Trump administration after wreaking havoc with his Doge cuts.
Political correspondent David Pogue asked for Musk’s opinion on a proposed ban on any overseas students.
“Wondering what your thoughts are on the ban on foreign students …I mean, you were one of those kids, right?”
Listen to Musk’s answer.
Host: What is your thought on the ban of foreign students, you were one of those kids, right?
Elon Musk: I think we want to stick to talking about spaceships.
Host: Oh, okay. I was told that any topic is good.
Musk: No, well… no https://t.co/5HkeVY1cgz
— FactPost (@factpostnews) June 1, 2025
“I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day, which is spaceships.”
So much for Mr Free Speech Absolutist.
Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.
Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022
The clip has just gone viral again, after being shared by Insight Leaks.
Musk’s interview went great: Reporter: What is your thought on the ban of foreign students, you were one of those kids, right? Musk: “I think we want to stick to talking about spaceships.” Reporter: I was told that any topic is good. Musk: “Well no.” https://t.co/TpqVsRY34t
— Insight Leaks (@InsightLeaksQ) October 26, 2026
The hypocrisy was visible from space.
Perhaps he was afraid the conversation might turn to his brother claiming they were both illegal immigrants after being given student visas and working instead of studying.
H/T Insight Leaks Image Screengrab