This 2025 Elon Musk interview went viral again, because it’s hardly a shining example of a ‘free speech absolutist’

US elon musk

In May 2025, CBS interviewed Elon Musk, who was just about to leave the Trump administration after wreaking havoc with his Doge cuts.

Political correspondent David Pogue asked for Musk’s opinion on a proposed ban on any overseas students.

“Wondering what your thoughts are on the ban on foreign students …I mean, you were one of those kids, right?”

Listen to Musk’s answer.

Host: What is your thought on the ban of foreign students, you were one of those kids, right? Elon Musk: I think we want to stick to talking about spaceships. Host: Oh, okay. I was told that any topic is good. Musk: No, well… no https://t.co/5HkeVY1cgz — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 1, 2025

“I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day, which is spaceships.”

So much for Mr Free Speech Absolutist.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

The clip has just gone viral again, after being shared by Insight Leaks.

Musk’s interview went great: Reporter: What is your thought on the ban of foreign students, you were one of those kids, right? Musk: “I think we want to stick to talking about spaceships.” Reporter: I was told that any topic is good. Musk: “Well no.” https://t.co/TpqVsRY34t — Insight Leaks (@InsightLeaksQ) October 26, 2026

The hypocrisy was visible from space.

2. Coward keyboard warrior trillionaire flinches and puckers up when an actual human being asks a perfectly fair and respectful question. https://t.co/f75dIi1kOx — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 27, 2026

4. .@elonmusk only gets soft balls from journalist…..almost kindergarten like questions….. https://t.co/nMOzKvbvoK — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) October 27, 2026

5. He is an inarticulate idiot when not spewing bullshit on twitter. https://t.co/YYzsNArCsT — Danny Bloom🌷 (@danzu72) October 27, 2026

6. “No…nope…we can’t make Trump look bad… stick to the topic of my rockets that blow up on the launch pad!” https://t.co/mCf0zmNGEN — Mark Bland (@markbland) October 27, 2026

7. Don’t invite Elon to talk about spaceships and space exploration then transitions to discuss politics. You will break him, he’s not programmed to function that way. https://t.co/rpUOh9nGdH — Sooh | Xi (@AbisoyeOfLagos) October 27, 2026

8. Donates more to politics than any single individual on the planet. Doesn’t want to be asked about politics. https://t.co/jo2Dubx5pr — Matt Tunseth (@MattTunseth) October 27, 2026

9. I wish he WOULD stick to spaceships. He doesn’t understand shit about politics — Metal Mark 🇺🇸 (@MarkMantis) October 27, 2026

10. Kicking away the ladder. https://t.co/WJRBlDDDKm — Mohammed Chahim (@MChahim) October 27, 2026

11. he really is the crème de la crème: rich and thick. https://t.co/dhAq7jEFnj — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) October 27, 2026

12. Fucker likes being in our politics but can't answer a simple question — Greenfox (@mrfingersinside) October 27, 2026

13. Reporter: Your thoughts on banning international students? You came to the U.S. as one yourself, didn’t you? Musk: Silence. Exit. 😐 pic.twitter.com/5qZNmtJOIQ — M9 USA🇺🇸 (@M9USA_) October 27, 2026

14. He needs to just fuck off to Mars and leave the rest of us alone. — Jack Mehoff (@crunchyface74) October 27, 2026

15. "FREE SPEECH ABSOLUTIST" isn't free to speak about anything https://t.co/WXvXBoMDCg — Dirga (@diekarasu) October 27, 2026

Perhaps he was afraid the conversation might turn to his brother claiming they were both illegal immigrants after being given student visas and working instead of studying.

"We were illegal immigrants" 👀 pic.twitter.com/gA5l1O7lnk — Earl of FrunkPuppy (@28delayslater) February 24, 2024

H/T Insight Leaks Image Screengrab