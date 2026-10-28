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This 2025 Elon Musk interview went viral again, because it’s hardly a shining example of a ‘free speech absolutist’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2026

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In May 2025, CBS interviewed Elon Musk, who was just about to leave the Trump administration after wreaking havoc with his Doge cuts.

Political correspondent David Pogue asked for Musk’s opinion on a proposed ban on any overseas students.

“Wondering what your thoughts are on the ban on foreign students …I mean, you were one of those kids, right?”

Listen to Musk’s answer.

“I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day, which is spaceships.”

So much for Mr Free Speech Absolutist.

The clip has just gone viral again, after being shared by Insight Leaks.

The hypocrisy was visible from space.

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Perhaps he was afraid the conversation might turn to his brother claiming they were both illegal immigrants after being given student visas and working instead of studying.

H/T Insight Leaks Image Screengrab