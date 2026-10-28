Trump’s been bigging up the ‘socialist threat’ to America and this hairdresser’s response surely spoke for stateside voters everywhere

US donald trump socialism

As the countdown nears its end to next weeks’ midterm elections in America, Donald Trump and his righthand lickspittle JD Vance have spent a lot of their time bigging up the ‘socialist threat’ to the US.

Especially when it comes to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Michiga, who Trump has gone so far as to accuse of being a ‘jihadist’.

And it was against this background that this BBC reporter asked a Michigan voter is she was worried about El-Sayed being, you know, a little bit too left wing to win in Michigan.

And her answer surely spoke for Americans everywhere (Maga excepted, obviously).

"Do you worry [Abdul El-Sayed] is a bit too left wing to win in Michigan?" Michigan voter "At this point what do we have to worry about? Anything but what we have. We’re on our way to hell so at this point socialist, socialise, social, dont matter to me, lower my cost of living" https://t.co/S5ms1MZhhZ — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) October 27, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. contradictions under capitalism are heightening, parasitic capital in the imperial core refuses to make even the smallest concessions to the working class w modest social democracy. abdul isn’t even a socialist, and yet the media still considers his populist demands a bridge too… https://t.co/z5DUGnpyhh — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 27, 2026

2. cutting hair and flipping seats simultaneously is a whole vibe, she really said whatever it takes 😭 — Baby (@gothgirlbabyy) October 27, 2026

3. She so real 💀 lower my cost of living!!! https://t.co/5wzr3RYeeN — reporting for duty. (@nathanlately) October 27, 2026

4. 😭😂 literally media acting like we ain’t in hell — Juliano (@Sounxloude) October 27, 2026

6. Realest interview of this election cycle lol — oklos (@ingloriousClos) October 27, 2026