US donald trump socialism

Trump’s been bigging up the ‘socialist threat’ to America and this hairdresser’s response surely spoke for stateside voters everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2026

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As the countdown nears its end to next weeks’ midterm elections in America, Donald Trump and his righthand lickspittle JD Vance have spent a lot of their time bigging up the ‘socialist threat’ to the US.

Especially when it comes to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Michiga, who Trump has gone so far as to accuse of being a ‘jihadist’.

And it was against this background that this BBC reporter asked a Michigan voter is she was worried about El-Sayed being, you know, a little bit too left wing to win in Michigan.

And her answer surely spoke for Americans everywhere (Maga excepted, obviously).

And these people surely said it best.

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