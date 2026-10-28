What’s the most expensive mistake you’ve seen someone make in 10 seconds? – 17 pricey blunders that happened almost instantly

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We’ve all made mistakes at one time or another. Perhaps we’ve got a friend’s name wrong, or booked the wrong meeting room at work. Often they’re no big deal.

Then there are those errors which come out of nowhere and cost more than you’d make in a year. These are hopefully just once in a lifetime occurrences, but u/Specialist_Alex399 still wanted to hear more by asking:

‘What’s the most expensive mistake you’ve ever seen someone make in less than 10 seconds?’

Brace yourself, here are the top answers…

1. ‘My first day on the job, a manager asked me to help move a piece of equipment worth about $40k on a cart. I took a corner too fast in the parking lot and it fell off. We both just stared while it shattered into a million pieces. Remarkably I’m still at that company ~20 years later.’

-CanRova

2. ‘My friend works at SIAC, the tech company behind the NY Stock Exchange. He pressed ‘deploy to prod’ instead of ‘deploy to test’ and made the news that night.’

-sudomatrix

3. ‘The amount of crypto bros I saw during my time in college during the late 2010s when Bitcoin exploded… So many of those idiots lost thousands of their savings by trying to invest/buy a bunch of crypto currencies without knowing what the fuck it was to begin with.’

-Cheetodude625

4. ‘Forklift tipped over a crated multimillion dollar metrology tool, guy was pretty near instantly fired, tool was damaged and had to get shipped back to Germany to see if repairs were possible. We never got the tool back.’

-AaronFFBE

5. ‘When you’re a valet driver, it’s very important to put the parking brake on in supercars because they do not have a standard shifter with a P selection. McLarens (some of them) for instance have their parking brake next to your left knee. The car will roll away if you get out of it and don’t hit that button. My old valet manager on a very busy evening forgot to put a Ferrari Spyder in park, got out, ran to park another car, and everyone on the front drive watched a very expensive car roll and hit the lip of the very expensive courtyard fountain. Cherry on top was him trying to blame another valet for not informing him that it wouldn’t automatically come on if he opened the door. Dumbass.’

-holdmybeerflu

6. ‘I don’t think this counts but I was there when my buddy found out his 401k was in a cash account and not invested in anything. Technically a 7 year mistake, but it took about 10 seconds for him to see it.’

-jaytea86

7. ‘Receiving a delivery of $10M worth of IV medications. Some genius double stacked it on a pallet instead of sending it on 2. The poor delivery guy brought it with the motorized pallet jack to the lift to bring it down off the truck. It was teetering as the lift started bringing it down. We all backed up. It fell. The sound of hundreds of expensive ass vials of medications shattering is really quite something. Nobody wanted to answer any phone calls about it. Had to have managers calling managers to get it picked up and taken back. Instead of resending a new shipment on 2 separate pallets. They sent like 80 cases of drugs via fedex.’

-Ronho

8. ‘A guy really high on cocaine said I could drive his Lambo, while I was also high on cocaine. It was private property but I warned him I couldn’t drive manual. He said it was fine, I should try. Yeah I fucked that gearbox right up. I have since learned to drive manual, sans cocaine.’

-splithoofiewoofies