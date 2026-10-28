What’s the most expensive mistake you’ve seen someone make in 10 seconds? – 17 pricey blunders that happened almost instantly
We’ve all made mistakes at one time or another. Perhaps we’ve got a friend’s name wrong, or booked the wrong meeting room at work. Often they’re no big deal.
Then there are those errors which come out of nowhere and cost more than you’d make in a year. These are hopefully just once in a lifetime occurrences, but u/Specialist_Alex399 still wanted to hear more by asking:
‘What’s the most expensive mistake you’ve ever seen someone make in less than 10 seconds?’
Brace yourself, here are the top answers…