‘What’s a ‘rich people’ thing you tried once and immediately understood why they do it?’ – 23 ways the wealthy are having the best time

Life r/AskReddit

Being ultra rich gets a bad rap nowadays, and anyone who has had the misfortune to hear of Elon Musk – which is all of us – can see why.

But what about those folks who are nicely well off, but don’t feel the need to meddle in world politics to the detriment of everybody? What enjoyable things are they spending their cash on?

Over on the AskReddit page, user travis-0 posed this question:

What’s a ‘rich people’ thing you tried once and immediately understood why they do it?

And people who have had the good fortune to experience the finer things in life chipped in with their thoughts, like these…

1. ‘House cleaning. We paid for a deep clean once before family came over, and I spent the whole time thinking it was an irresponsible use of money. Then Saturday arrived and I wasn’t scrubbing bathrooms or snapping at everyone. I got it immediately.’

–Busy_Question_1518

2. ‘Hiring a maid. Incredible life change.’

–Advanced_Accident_29

3. ‘Currently on an international first class flight with lie flat seats. I get it. If I had enough money to afford this every single flight, I absolutely would.’

–jawndell

4. ‘Hiring a private driver from airport to destination in Greece. He was there, on time, helped with bags, then functioned as a very knowledgeable tour guide for several hours. Gave us snacks and stopped for coffees at his favorite truck stop tavernas. ‘Played music of our choice. Showed us photos of his children. Discussed philosophy. Grew quiet when we seemed tired. I’m still his friend on FB. Traveling like this is so different and pretty heavenly compared to finding the right bus etc. It was $$$ but so worth it.’

–thoroughbredftw

5. ‘Not a “rich” person thing but more a “not super impoverished” person thing lol, but I recently bought my first dishwasher (just a little countertop one) and WOW what a game changer.’

–notgonnafinish

6. ‘Splurging on an expensive hotel. I always thought it would be a huge waste, since a Days Inn works just fine as a bedroom to crash at while away from home, and I couldn’t fathom what else I could possibly use to make the price worth it. But man, a nice hotel REALLY just evaporates all the shitty parts of traveling in ways I never imagined.’

–jess_the_werefox

7. ‘I bought vip packages to a music festival. Was like $10 a person extra with access to private lounge and things. I only did it for the great access bathrooms. That alone was easily worth it to me.’

–XNotByALongShotX

8. ‘Part of my job is driving really nice cars. Some of them suck hard but Range Rovers? Lamborghinis? I fucking get it. ‘I would never own any of them because they’re a huge waste of money, but I get why people like them.’

–CaptainFartHole

9. ‘My very wealthy aunt and uncle took me and my husband on an all day VIP tour of Disneyland. It was amazing and at the same time ruined the normal theme park experience for me.’

–Gravy_On_Toast

10. ‘Not to neglect one’s health and to have the opportunity to undergo comprehensive medical check-ups.’

–FootQuin

11. ‘We had a family friend with a private plane. One day, we flew to Mackinac Island, took a carriage to the Grand Hotel, had lunch and then flew home. It was a pretty cool day!!’

–mindsynth