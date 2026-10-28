‘What’s a ‘rich people’ thing you tried once and immediately understood why they do it?’ – 23 ways the wealthy are having the best time
Being ultra rich gets a bad rap nowadays, and anyone who has had the misfortune to hear of Elon Musk – which is all of us – can see why.
But what about those folks who are nicely well off, but don’t feel the need to meddle in world politics to the detriment of everybody? What enjoyable things are they spending their cash on?
Over on the AskReddit page, user travis-0 posed this question:
What’s a ‘rich people’ thing you tried once and immediately understood why they do it?
And people who have had the good fortune to experience the finer things in life chipped in with their thoughts, like these…