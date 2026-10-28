Somebody asked why ‘turning the heating on is so taboo in the UK’ – 21 insightful thoughts on our annual standoff with the thermostat
In a country where we reach the seasonal cliff edge of late October and it’s suddenly dark and freezing for most of the day, you’d think switching on the heating would be a welcome event.
However, what actually happens is that a lot of us worry about it and resist it, holding out for as long as possible before approaching the thermostat with a sense of abject failure.
They’ve been discussing this peculiarity on the AskUk subreddit after aladdingdong posted this…
Why is turning the heating on so taboo in the UK?
The obvious answer that we might reasonably jump to is the cost-of-living crisis. However, having lived in the UK for a decent number of years now, I’ve noticed a clear pattern in how people approach indoor heating, based on conversations with work colleagues, local friends, acquaintances, and others.
I completely understand the struggle with bills faced by low-income households and the desire to save on utilities. However, the people I’ve met and spoken to are generally relatively well-off and can afford to splurge on luxuries and non-essentials without having to compromise on necessities or worry too much about budgeting.
Yet they’d rather layer up than even consider turning the heating on for a short while. What’s the backstory behind this mentality? Do some people grow up with a sort of parental-induced complex, having been shamed or scolded for wanting a functioning radiator or a warm home as children? Or is it simply stinginess? Or is there more to it?
It seems ironic, given how cold it can get here and how many older homes are built to retain heat.
Many excellent questions there, and the answers revealed some interesting truths about the UK’s national character…