Social Media bigots books LGBTQ+
This author’s clapback to an anti-LGBTQ bigot sits proudly in the library of all-time great responses
It would be a weird old world if we all thought the same way or enjoyed the same things, so it’s understandable that some people might begin reading a book and decide it’s not for them.
What isn’t so understandable is when someone is enjoying a book, only to discard it when they realise it’s inclusive, then make a point of telling the author – which is what happened to author Lisa Jewell in 2024.
The author of The Family Upstairs, and many other novels wasted no time in firing off the perfect response.
Oh crikey, well, I think you should definitely avoid all my books in that case as I tend to write about all sorts of human beings, not just those that bigots will approve of.
— Lisa Jewell (@lisajewelluk) September 28, 2024
We can’t think of a single way to improve on that, and neither could these people.
If you want to find out how Lisa ‘interjects homosexuality’ into The Family Upstairs, or perhaps read her other novels, you can find them wherever you usually buy your books, or follow the links from her Linktree.
Source Lisa Jewell Image Pexels