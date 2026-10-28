This author’s clapback to an anti-LGBTQ bigot sits proudly in the library of all-time great responses

Social Media bigots books LGBTQ+

It would be a weird old world if we all thought the same way or enjoyed the same things, so it’s understandable that some people might begin reading a book and decide it’s not for them.

What isn’t so understandable is when someone is enjoying a book, only to discard it when they realise it’s inclusive, then make a point of telling the author – which is what happened to author Lisa Jewell in 2024.

The author of The Family Upstairs, and many other novels wasted no time in firing off the perfect response.

Oh crikey, well, I think you should definitely avoid all my books in that case as I tend to write about all sorts of human beings, not just those that bigots will approve of. — Lisa Jewell (@lisajewelluk) September 28, 2024

We can’t think of a single way to improve on that, and neither could these people.

2. I think that tweet has just won X today. Well done @lisajewelluk — Small School RETIRED Teacher🙋🏻‍♂️ (@SmallSchool_KS2) September 29, 2024

3. Lisa really is the GOAT… Phenomenally done Mrs J!! https://t.co/5OhG21OFvp — G. D. Wright (@GDWrightWrites) September 29, 2024

4. Wow, It's one thing to have such hateful thoughts but to post them to the author is a disgrace. In your next book have a character named after this woman and have them get run over😆 — Book Convos (@BookConvos) September 29, 2024

5. I'm just wondering how one interjects homosexuality. It sounds either painful or fun, depending on your inclinations — Jane Willis (@janesgrapevine) September 28, 2024

6. I just spent 10 mins trying to find the perfect GIF but honestly nothing sums up just how BRILLIANT your response is. You are a legend. Xx 😘 — Tracy Fenton (@Tr4cyF3nt0n) September 29, 2024

7. I'd like to interject a thumbs up to Lisa at his point. — Steven Dunne – BLOOD SUMMER (@ReaperSteven) September 30, 2024

8. Note to self: buy Lisa Jewell books sharpish https://t.co/sgDetZkUSm — Christine 🐦🐈 (@clw9999) September 30, 2024

9. Authors should never reply to negative reviews, unless they are Lisa Jewell and this is the response 👏 — Jessica Bull (IS NO LONGER ON X) (@NovelistJessica) September 29, 2024

10. I love you, bigot slayer! — Damian T. Gordon (@damiantgordon) October 5, 2024

11. Oh wow. I think maybe Donna should just not read anything or if she does not bother sharing her views. Rude — Lynda’s Book Reviews and News (@LyndaCheckley) September 29, 2024

If you want to find out how Lisa ‘interjects homosexuality’ into The Family Upstairs, or perhaps read her other novels, you can find them wherever you usually buy your books, or follow the links from her Linktree.

Source Lisa Jewell Image Pexels