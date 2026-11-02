Science anti-vaxxers comebacks
A ‘health freedom advocate’ shared her flu vaccination theory and these 17 magnificent comebacks were nothing to sneeze at
We don’t feature half as many anti-vaxxers on these pages as we used to, but sometimes they make it impossible to resist, for reasons which will become obvious.
It’s someone called Dawn Michael over on Twitter – of course it’s on Twitter! – who describes themselves in their bio as a ‘Health freedom advocate | Exposing dangers of COVID protocols and vaccines | Author | Whistleblower | Therapist PhD’.
And quite how much heavy lifting the Dr bit is doing in Dr Dawn Michael we leave entirely to you.
And that noise you can is the entire internet facepalming itself into orbit. And of all the many – many! – responses, we reckon these people said it best.