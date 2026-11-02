A ‘health freedom advocate’ shared her flu vaccination theory and these 17 magnificent comebacks were nothing to sneeze at

Science anti-vaxxers comebacks

We don’t feature half as many anti-vaxxers on these pages as we used to, but sometimes they make it impossible to resist, for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s someone called Dawn Michael over on Twitter – of course it’s on Twitter! – who describes themselves in their bio as a ‘Health freedom advocate | Exposing dangers of COVID protocols and vaccines | Author | Whistleblower | Therapist PhD’.

And quite how much heavy lifting the Dr bit is doing in Dr Dawn Michael we leave entirely to you.

And that noise you can is the entire internet facepalming itself into orbit. And of all the many – many! – responses, we reckon these people said it best.

1. Have you noticed it gets cold in winter when people start putting warm clothes on? https://t.co/sfdjaS5QJe — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) October 30, 2026

2. Imagine: we know when flu season starts and start vaccinating people beforehand. You cracked that case wide open! — Jonathan Laxton MD, FRCPC 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@dr_jon_l) October 30, 2026

3. Have you noticed that it always seems to rain when people get their umbrellas out? https://t.co/sfdjaS5QJe — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) October 30, 2026

4. Have you noticed that sunglasses start being worn after the sun comes out? — C L (@Pintail_7) October 30, 2026

5. Have you noticed that Christmas decorations go up before Christmas? https://t.co/hck2FL8vuq — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 30, 2026

6. "Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy and a PhD in Human Sexuality" Did you know that Divorces happen only after people get married. — James Comer Pyle ®️ (@JamesComerPyle) October 30, 2026

7. Wow, and Christmas music starts in December 🤔 — Becky L🟧 🇺🇦 🗽 🌊 🐋⚓🏈 🏒 (@Lady_Washington) October 30, 2026