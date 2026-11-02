‘What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve seen at the gym?’ – 21 people who ruin working out for everyone else

Life r/AskUK

Dragging yourself to the gym is a hard enough task in itself, meaning that when you get there you want it to be as pleasant an experience as possible.

So when it’s overrun with people acting like idiots or being a bit weird, it’s all the more galling.

They’ve been discussing people who seem unable to conduct themselves normally in public on the AskUK subreddit after CremePleasant5800 shared their own experiences…

What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve seen at the gym? ‘I was at the gym yesterday morning and stepped onto a treadmill. About 5 minutes into my walk, I looked to the right and saw an old woman on the treadmill. Okay I thought, nothing special. Until I looked at her screen. ‘She was doing 15 incline and walking at 5mph speed. Okay still nothing major. Until I saw that she was on there for 2 and a half hours and burnt 1600 calories. And she did this, without HEADPHONES, as it was the morning, my gym doesnt play music, so this added to my shock and awe. ‘Props to that old lady, probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen at the gym.’

That’s certainly some dedication. And other people had witnessed some wild things too while exercising. Check these out…

1. ‘It’s the noises the men make on the weight machines. I have to wear earphones. I’ve seen women lifting weights with the same struggle and are not as vocal. ‘It’s the grunting, slamming weights etc. and it’s weird, I’ve been to many different gyms and it’s only the bigger busier gyms that have it, the smaller ones with only a couple of guys on the weights don’t do it, I can’t help but think it’s a competitive grunt?’

–Gnippik

2. ‘There’s a guy at my gym who makes a “tsssssss” sound like hydraulics after every rep, even when he’s lifting low weights. It really gets in my head and makes me irrationally angry.’

–TriathleteGB

3. ‘I genuinely heard a guy shout ‘Feel the burn!’ at the gym once, I was dumbfounded. ‘The worst I’ve experienced though was a young guy must’ve just been 18, clearly thought he was hard AF and super cool as some young guys do! He would go on the machines, load them up to the max, move the weights a few inches with his limbs shaking like they were going to snap like twigs and then let the weights bang back into place before getting up and shouting stuff like ‘Fuck yeah!’. ‘Honestly thought he was going to do himself a damage and have to phone an ambulance!’

–Reasonable-Fail-1921

4. ‘At my gym there’s just one woman who does it, I’ve mentally nicknamed her The Scream Queen. It’s not even a grunt of effort, it’s a sudden loud and deep shout that’s always the same no matter the exercise. ‘Weirdly, she was there early this morning while there were only 3-4 people in and she never made a sound without an audience.’

–Dydey

5. ‘I get people make noises when exerting effort but theres one guy who makes actual moany sex noises at my gym. It’s horrible.’

–External_Estimate211

6. ‘My city has a marathon and some people run in costumes, so they train in costumes. The added weight makes a difference. Imagine working out with a view of a giant mouse and the mascot from the local car’s dealership.’

–Glittering-Benefit68

7. ‘Not me but my mate owns a gym and had this ‘influencer’ come in. She then asked him to close down half the gym so she could do her thing without other people around. ‘He refunded her membership and told her to fuck off and never come back.’

–pinklady-1763

8. ‘Years ago one of the regulars came in and loaded up the leg press. There were a lot of plates on the machine, but he was a big fella. He had his headphones on with the music blaring and started his workout. ‘Every time he brought his knees towards his chest the loudest farts I’d ever heard emanated from him. I don’t mean once, I mean with each rep he broke the sound barrier. Everyone in the gym just stopped and watched him and this fella carried on without a care in the world….mad.’

–SpazziRambo

9. ‘People running on the treadmill in jeans.’

–Big-Priority-6249

10. ‘At my gym there’s a woman who walks backwards on a treadmill wearing dungarees, often with the bib and braces undone and hanging down. She’s probably in her mid-thirties.’

–Londoner_999

11. ‘I saw someone running with both shoelaces fully untied, just flopping around near the edges of the conveyor belt. Genuinely expected her to get sucked up like in some cartoon.’

–eggmayonnaise