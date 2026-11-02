‘What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve seen at the gym?’ – 21 people who ruin working out for everyone else
Dragging yourself to the gym is a hard enough task in itself, meaning that when you get there you want it to be as pleasant an experience as possible.
So when it’s overrun with people acting like idiots or being a bit weird, it’s all the more galling.
They’ve been discussing people who seem unable to conduct themselves normally in public on the AskUK subreddit after CremePleasant5800 shared their own experiences…
What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve seen at the gym?
‘I was at the gym yesterday morning and stepped onto a treadmill. About 5 minutes into my walk, I looked to the right and saw an old woman on the treadmill. Okay I thought, nothing special. Until I looked at her screen.
‘She was doing 15 incline and walking at 5mph speed. Okay still nothing major. Until I saw that she was on there for 2 and a half hours and burnt 1600 calories. And she did this, without HEADPHONES, as it was the morning, my gym doesnt play music, so this added to my shock and awe.
‘Props to that old lady, probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen at the gym.’
That’s certainly some dedication. And other people had witnessed some wild things too while exercising. Check these out…