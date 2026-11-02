A man blamed new mums for ‘ignoring’ their partners when they’d just had a baby and got magnificently owned into another dimension
No-one ever said it was easy being a new parent.
Actually, scratch that, because this guy said it was totally easy being a new parent. Unless you’re the father, of course (and yes you did read that right).
It all started with a discussion about the surprising number of couples who split up within the first two years of a new baby and ended with this particular dude being owned so hard it went straight into our takedown hall of fame.
.
Just in case that’s tricky to read …
‘My first is 8 weeks old. I can see why men cheat at this time.
‘My wife completely ignored my existence for the first few weeks and we had to have arguments to get her even acknowledge me not to mention be intimate.
‘That’s the biggest challenge. Baby is easy.’
And it’s fair to say he wasn’t receiving a huge amount (any) sympathy from anyone – of any sex – and a very satisfying read it was too.