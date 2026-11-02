Videos Paris Protests takedowns

An English ‘remigration’ activist wore a gas mask to report from the Paris protests only to end up with a face full of ridicule and it was simply brilliant

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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You might not be overly familiar with the work of ‘Young Bob’ AKA Gregory Moffit, a right-wing agitator who describes himself as a ‘Christian Pro-life Remigration activist’.

Precisely.

We mention him because he went to the (largely peaceful) protests in Paris at the weekend to see for himself the ‘fall of France’ and the apparent imminent collapse of western civilisation as we know it.

And it wasn’t so much what he had to say that spawned the ridicule – well, it was – but it was also what he decided to wear for his jaunt across the channel.

And the mockery was tres bon.

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