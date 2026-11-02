An English ‘remigration’ activist wore a gas mask to report from the Paris protests only to end up with a face full of ridicule and it was simply brilliant

Videos Paris Protests takedowns

You might not be overly familiar with the work of ‘Young Bob’ AKA Gregory Moffit, a right-wing agitator who describes himself as a ‘Christian Pro-life Remigration activist’.

Precisely.

We mention him because he went to the (largely peaceful) protests in Paris at the weekend to see for himself the ‘fall of France’ and the apparent imminent collapse of western civilisation as we know it.

And it wasn’t so much what he had to say that spawned the ridicule – well, it was – but it was also what he decided to wear for his jaunt across the channel.

France has fallen. The rest of the West is next. Why isn’t the mainstream media reporting on this? https://t.co/eXg80qPHsa — Young Bob (@YoungBobRB) October 31, 2026

And the mockery was tres bon.

1. WTF are you wearing, people unmasked, clinical masks and one in a Halloween costume and you are dressed like the apocalypse has arrived.

Comedy — Alan Fraser (@apoliticaleye) October 31, 2026

2. The fuckin state of this bellend in his gas mask!?!!😂😂 https://t.co/SMieigp6yJ — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 31, 2026

3. Number 1, it’s not fallen.

Number 2, mainstream media are covering it.

Number 3, you’re an immature attention seeking twat. — pauly (@townsince75) October 31, 2026

4. Oh look it's Daft Vaguer — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 31, 2026

6. There's a person dressed in a pea pod costume and you're acting like it's the apocalypse. Fucking hilarious. — Larkin Greaves (@LarkinGreaves) October 31, 2026