‘What is a word you are brave enough to admit that you mispronounced for way too long?’ – 17 linguistic confessions

Social Media words

For non-native speakers, English is a notoriously difficult language to learn, largely due to its deeply unphonetic vocabulary.

Even for native speakers there are common words that are easy to mangle. If you’ve ever treated ‘hyperbole’ like it rhymes with ‘superbowl’ then you’re in good company.

The US Merriam-Webster dictionary account have just opened the floodgates on Twitter by asking their followers to share the words they’d been pronouncing completely wrong, starting with a confession of their own.

What is a word you are brave enough to admit that you mispronounced for way too long? Ours may or may not be ‘epitome.’ Phew, that feels good to finally say out loud… — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 30, 2026

It prompted a very entertaining masterclass in public shame.

1. A dear friend would say “buffayed” when he meant “buffeted,” as in the ship was buffeted by rough seas. — Michael Yeh (@michaelyehmd) October 30, 2026

2. Aspartame.

I used to pronounce it “Ass Part Ta Mee”. pic.twitter.com/nykkTJnSAM — STEPHY (@stephythenerd) October 30, 2026

3. Archipelago. I still have to take a deep breath before I pronounce it. 🤣🤣 — Just Juliet (@Juliet_Kristine) October 30, 2026

4. Melancholy. I had only ever read it in books and I pronounced it Mel-anch-olee in my head — Sarah Delore 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 (@sarah_delore) October 30, 2026

5. As a kid, I was reading a book in one of my many childhood series… And came across the word "'youse" which, puzzled, I read like "house." Not until hearing it years later in either a movie or spoken by a person, did I know it was "yooz" as in "Youse guys! — Shari Murphy (@Shari__Murphy) October 30, 2026

6. Banal. I’m telling you how I used to pronounce it, but I’m sure you can guess. First time I said it out loud to my dad, I thought he was gonna wet himself laughing 😜 — HellsJanitor (@HellsJanitorTV) October 30, 2026

7. Mores. Was almost 30 by the time I understood this Far Side cartoon. pic.twitter.com/HxVGoKb2ie — Cindy Ulrey (@cyanbe) October 30, 2026

8. Quinoa – I pronounced it Quin-O-Ah which still seems much more logical than Keen-Wah — Barry St Germain (@BarryStGermain1) October 30, 2026