Donald Trump says he could’ve won Vietnam in a week and the internet shut him down even faster – 17 truth bombs that landed right on target
Americans have made it to the impossible promises portion of the campaign trail leading up to the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Donald Trump assaulted Dubuque, Iowa with another one of his interminable monologues. At this stage of the election cycle, it’d serve his party best to speak to the issues closest to home with voters.
Which is why the President decided to speak about… Vietnam?
Trump criticized past U.S. presidents and military strategies, bragging instead that he could’ve finished the messy conflict in a week.
Trump: I would’ve won The Vietnam War in a week. I would’ve won the war in Afghanistan. https://t.co/eaWK6o2pnb
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2026
Stupid? Of course. Inaccurate? Even moreso.
Trump claimed the U.S. should’ve attacked Ho Chi Minh City instead of dropping Agent Orange in the forests. It didn’t take long for the Twitter Community Note to help point out that during the war, Ho Chi Minh City was known as Saigon and served as the capital of U.S.-allied South Vietnam, whereas the communist North Vietnamese capital was Hanoi.
Trump quickly lost the war with commenters after that.