Donald Trump says he could’ve won Vietnam in a week and the internet shut him down even faster – 17 truth bombs that landed right on target

News donald trump vietnam

Americans have made it to the impossible promises portion of the campaign trail leading up to the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Donald Trump assaulted Dubuque, Iowa with another one of his interminable monologues. At this stage of the election cycle, it’d serve his party best to speak to the issues closest to home with voters.

Which is why the President decided to speak about… Vietnam?

Trump criticized past U.S. presidents and military strategies, bragging instead that he could’ve finished the messy conflict in a week.

Trump: I would’ve won The Vietnam War in a week. I would’ve won the war in Afghanistan. https://t.co/eaWK6o2pnb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2026

Stupid? Of course. Inaccurate? Even moreso.

Trump claimed the U.S. should’ve attacked Ho Chi Minh City instead of dropping Agent Orange in the forests. It didn’t take long for the Twitter Community Note to help point out that during the war, Ho Chi Minh City was known as Saigon and served as the capital of U.S.-allied South Vietnam, whereas the communist North Vietnamese capital was Hanoi.

Trump quickly lost the war with commenters after that.

1. Dude, it took you 3 months to fight the war with algae. And you still lost. https://t.co/YakT7HCso3 — 🌊Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🖋️ (@herotimeszero) November 1, 2026

2. The war he dodged 5 times btw — Chief Keiff (@Bongslinger86) November 1, 2026

3. Meanwhile he can’t win the Iran war he started! — DumpthePedoTrump4Life💙 (@DumpTrump4life) November 1, 2026

4. BREAKING: Demented fucking moron who couldn’t fix a fucking reflecting pool claims he could have won the Vietnam War in one week. pic.twitter.com/rL3mfNz3Vg — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 2, 2026

6. This guy can’t even win a war with his cognitive test.. that’s why he has to take it every week https://t.co/9aZmZusDeH — nyara (@nyaraVT) November 1, 2026

7. 50 years late, Captain Bone Spurs wants to go to Vietnam. 🙄 https://t.co/ptrVdzkJ2o — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) November 1, 2026