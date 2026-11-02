If there’s a 10-second clip that nails the state of Trump and his second presidency, it is surely this

US donald trump elections midterms

The wanging on is almost over for Donald Trump as the day of the American Midterms finally arrives on Tuesday, and we find out just how much of a meltdown the Republicans will suffer.

That hasn’t stopped the president campaigning to the last, but perhaps it would have been better (for him and his party) if he hadn’t.

Because if any 10-second clip sums up the state of Trump and his return to the White House right now, it is surely this.

Yes, this is real.

Yes, this is from today.

Yes, he is fucked in the head. https://t.co/HOUyjp0hmK — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 2, 2026

What absolute bellendry.

And we reckon these people said it best.

1. Trump: "Biiiing! Biiiing! Biiiiin! Hear yeeee Hear yeee Hear yeeeee!!!!!" (If you didn't know he doesn't drink, you'd think he's wasted tonight) pic.twitter.com/8P3BAUsSZa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2026

2. Somewhere between “Biiiing!” and “Hear ye!” Trump appears to have misplaced the presidency and found a town crier's costume. The village idiot has seized the town square and won't give back the bell. — Chetter (@ChetterHub) November 1, 2026

3. nightmare when, no matter what you say, what nonsense you utter or random noises your mouth makes, a small audience breaks into applause & laughs. "this is hell, nor am I out of it." https://t.co/EDR1EBKgLr — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 2, 2026

4. He’s the drunkest sober man — Mason (@masonisonx) November 1, 2026

5. If this happened to be Biden, Jake Tapper would be breathlessly banging out a book on his typewriter about how unfit he is for office. https://t.co/YChGqm2HuA — HawaiiDelilah™ 🌊🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@HawaiiDelilah) November 1, 2026

6. He’s lost his fucking mind pic.twitter.com/OG1LmRTsef — Just Jay (@1JaySC) November 2, 2026

7. The people behind him are even more pathetic than he is. — Tom Ace (@tomace030) November 1, 2026

8. My guy is wearing a shirt that says "I ❤️ ICE RAIDS" and I'm supposed to just accept he's allowed to live rather than be melted down into glue. https://t.co/Zih1QHRvGN — Thyme Consumer ⚢ (@trashage) November 2, 2026

9. A prize imbecile. What about the morons who come to hear this gibberish?!! — James Kirrane (@KirraneJam60371) November 2, 2026

Source @allchronology