US donald trump elections midterms
If there’s a 10-second clip that nails the state of Trump and his second presidency, it is surely this
The wanging on is almost over for Donald Trump as the day of the American Midterms finally arrives on Tuesday, and we find out just how much of a meltdown the Republicans will suffer.
That hasn’t stopped the president campaigning to the last, but perhaps it would have been better (for him and his party) if he hadn’t.
Because if any 10-second clip sums up the state of Trump and his return to the White House right now, it is surely this.
Yes, this is real.
Yes, this is from today.
Yes, he is fucked in the head. https://t.co/HOUyjp0hmK
— News to Remember (@allchronology) November 2, 2026
What absolute bellendry.
And we reckon these people said it best.
Source @allchronology