Someone asked who is ‘the single best British TV character ever created’ – 23 homegrown screen icons
People love to talk down the UK. Especially, it seems, people who are from the UK. But actually, we’ve got a lot to be proud of.
And one of those things is the incredible amount of high quality television we produce, which in turns spawns some absolutely iconic characters.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user RoadToTyburn offered their thoughts on the matter…
What do you consider the single best British TV character ever created?
‘For me, it is Captain Mainwaring of Dad’s Army. What makes him different to other comic characters is that he is three dimensional.
‘Basil Fawlty, Del Boy, David Brent. They are all fairly one dimensional characters, Del Boy perhaps having an occasional more depth than the other two (he is better in the early to mid series later on he just becomes completely a caricature).
‘Mainwaring in contrast is only a few times turned up of the real type of people that did exist. He has an unhappy marriage, a class envy of Wilson, and yet in all of it, he isn’t written as a fool (pompous and a blusterer, but he is still well meaning).
‘He is still a very brave person and at times sympathetic (to the point that his rivals such as Captain Square and Warden Hodges come across more unlikeable).
;I think British TV has forgotten a bit how to make characters comic figures, without making them complete clowns in every single thing they do. It is almost a uniquely well written TV series, as arguably each of the main characters, you could craft a show around, it has that much depth.’/blockquote>
This interesting analysis prompted lots of other people to share their own favourites, like these…