What’s the most absurd reason you’ve seen an adult throw a tantrum – 17 completely invalid crash outs

2.

‘I was behind a guy at a red light and when it turned green he didn’t go, so I gave a little tootle on horn to draw his attention. We came upon another light a couple blocks away where I turned right, and even though he had stopped like he was going straight, he pulled out and decided to follow me.

He laid on his horn constantly, tail gated me, and I could see him absolutely screaming his head off at me in the rear view. Positively frothing and spitting mad, followed me a couple blocks as I made turns and looped around waiting for him to lose interest.

He did it for about 5 minutes, which doesn’t seem long on paper, but in actuality 5 minutes of being followed in a vehicle by a psychotic crazy man who’s using his vehicle as a weapon and physically threatening you while laying on the horn, in broad daylight through a store parking lot, is a long time.

Because he wasn’t paying attention at a red light and I honked once at him.’

-shinygoldhelmet