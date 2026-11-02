Round Ups r/AskReddit

What’s the most absurd reason you’ve seen an adult throw a tantrum – 17 completely invalid crash outs

Dominic Carter. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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It’s understandable when a child has a tantrum. Everything is new to them and they don’t have control over their emotions. So how come adults are having meltdowns too?

Neo5438 was curious to find out why grown ups have been pushed beyond their limits, so they decided to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the most absurd reason you’ve ever seen a full-grown adult throw a complete tantrum?’

Keep calm, here are the top replies…

1.

They were adopting a cat from the local humane society and didn’t have a carrier. They could purchase a cardboard one for a measly $5. Grown man screaming at the poor volunteer for a good 10 min.
-michizzle82

2.

I was behind a guy at a red light and when it turned green he didn’t go, so I gave a little tootle on horn to draw his attention. We came upon another light a couple blocks away where I turned right, and even though he had stopped like he was going straight, he pulled out and decided to follow me.

He laid on his horn constantly, tail gated me, and I could see him absolutely screaming his head off at me in the rear view. Positively frothing and spitting mad, followed me a couple blocks as I made turns and looped around waiting for him to lose interest.

He did it for about 5 minutes, which doesn’t seem long on paper, but in actuality 5 minutes of being followed in a vehicle by a psychotic crazy man who’s using his vehicle as a weapon and physically threatening you while laying on the horn, in broad daylight through a store parking lot, is a long time.

Because he wasn’t paying attention at a red light and I honked once at him.’
-shinygoldhelmet

3.

Because he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize
-LafielSalas

4.

When I was a cashier, I had a customer throw a tantrum and accuse the store employees of being “Satan worshipers” and screaming that veganism is the “Work of the Devil” because we sold Morning Star Farms brand vegan food items.

“Lucifer” is a name commonly attributed to the Devil and often conflated with Satan, and it means “morning star,” so apparently, the company having that name is proof that veganism is Satanic or demonic or whatever.’
-a_lonely_trash_bag

5.

I work in a public library. A grown woman refused to put her shoes on in the building despite us showing her our policy. She put her feet on top of her shoes but refused to put them on. She demanded to speak to our director. She kept bringing another patron into it (and even he tried to politely get her to just listen, and she wouldn’t). She said we were profiling and attacking her. She set a five minute timer to think about it and refused to talk to us during that time before finally putting them on.
-ceramiccoconut

6.

My late 40s brother in law had a tantrum at a family bbq/campfire because his hot dog bun split along the “hinge” so instead of a hot dog securely nestled in a bun he had to eat it more like a sandwich. Until that point I had never, ever seen anyone make an issue out of that occasional occurrence, and usually it was a joke. No, this was a full blown adult tantrum over a hot dog bun.
-niagara-nature

7.

I was on a date with a girl. I failed to buy her a snack in a timely manner. She had a meltdown and told me I was a “fucking loser piece of shit.”

That was over a year ago. I haven’t dated since.

EDIT: Want to add: this woman is 35 years old.’
-Idont_have_ausername

8.

I worked at a shoe store in the mall, and the H&R Block was in the same place on the opposite side of the mall. A shocking number of people were furious when I refused to take their tax forms. At the shoe store.’
-Jeezum_Crow_

9.

Back in the days when some places would still take checks, a lady pulled up to the drive thru window and handed me a check for her order.

I told her that I was sorry but we didn’t take checks. She said that I was lying because we did last week. I said that we haven’t taken checks since I’ve worked here and that has been a while. She started screaming at me and calling me all kinds of names and forces her check into my hand.

I look down at it and yep, it’s made out to Taco Bell.

It was a McDonald’s drive thru.

I handed it back to her and told her that and she dramatically jammed her car into gear and backed into the car behind her.’
-vulgardisplay76

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