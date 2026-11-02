What’s the most absurd reason you’ve seen an adult throw a tantrum – 17 completely invalid crash outs
It’s understandable when a child has a tantrum. Everything is new to them and they don’t have control over their emotions. So how come adults are having meltdowns too?
Neo5438 was curious to find out why grown ups have been pushed beyond their limits, so they decided to put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the most absurd reason you’ve ever seen a full-grown adult throw a complete tantrum?’
Keep calm, here are the top replies…