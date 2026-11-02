Someone asked about ‘the most underrated tourist attractions in the UK’ – 23 beneath-the-radar brilliant days out

Entertainment r/AskUK

Due to being a country with such a long history and vibrant culture, amazing tourist attractions are ten-a-penny in the UK. Everywhere you look there’s a world-famous castle or a stately home or museum asking to be visited.

But what about the less well-known landmarks? Over on the AskUK subreddit, adamsmithgk1 shared their appreciation for one they’ve recently visited…

What is the most underrated tourist attraction in the UK? I’ve lived in the UK my whole life and done most of the big stuff: Big Ben, the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, all the science museums, Stonehenge, Bath, Edinburgh Castle, Lincoln Cathedral, Oxford, Cambridge, York, Durham Cathedral etc. I have just been to Bletchley Park today and it was great! What smaller, attractions like Bletchley Park would you recommend, ideally doable as a day trip from London that most other people miss?

Their enthusiasm prompted lots of people to chip in with their own favourites, like these…

1. ‘”The Forbidden Corner”, in Yorkshire. Absolutely brilliant attraction that I’d never even heard of until a couple of years ago. It’s whimsy, full of fantasy and magic, beautiful, and you can spend hours going around the grounds, up and down the folly, into the cellars, exploring mazes, etc.’

–Desperate_Dinner_307

2. ‘Portsmouth historic dockyard.’

–Ok-Cauliflower-7760

3. ‘National Rail Museum, York, has had a huge renovation recently, so it should have some new exhibits and areas opening. A truly wonderful day out, regardless of your interest in trains.’

–Enough-Ad3818

4. ‘I really liked Jodrell Bank. It needs all the support it can get now.’

–Brakiss78

5. ‘I’m not sure how underrated it is, but Beamish. You kind of need two days now though, so not really a day trip job. The Historic Dockyard at Hartlepool or whatever it’s called these days. Has a real ship and last time I went H’Angus the Monkey was in the museum bit. The costume, not the bloke who wore it.’

–phoebsmon

6. ‘Rhondda Heritage Park, St Fagan’s Museum of Welsh Life, Caerphilly Castle, Cardiff Castle, Pembroke Castle (any of the castles!), Margam Abbey, Brecon Beacons. Just a couple of the many great Welsh ones!’

–bananacustardpudding

7. ‘Highgate Cemetery was excellent.’

–ThisManInBlack

8. ‘Probably Ironbridge or Blists hill in Shropshire if you are into Victorian history.’

–ASGT908

9. ‘The SS Great Britain in Bristol. The first iron steam ship, designed and built by Isambard Kingdom Brunel.’

–BadgerInTheBrambles

10. ‘Avebury henge, unlike the stone one, one can access the whole site, just don’t tell anyone.’

–Mountain-Reaction470

11. ‘The Black Country living museum, I went on a school trip like 20 years ago and still think about it.’

–Footner