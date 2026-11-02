Meanwhile in the US, Trump confirms that he was never “particularly” attracted to his sisters – 19 side-eyes visible from space

US donald trump

Apparently, there’s a thing called the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which is a safety net put in place to deal with a president who is unfit to serve.

Here’s the relevant section.

You could be forgiven for not realising that such an option exists, because the current President of the United States has been acting in a certifiable way for quite some time, and the sycophants surronding him have been whistling, shuffling their feet, and saying “Look at that immigrant!”.

At one of his final rallies before the midterm election voting ends on Tuesday, he was in the middle of accusing Democratic Senate hopeful, Ilhan Omar, of marrying her brother – a claim so outrageous that it could have been exhibit one for a 25th Amendment hearing – when he decided to clear up a few things.

Trump’s Florida rally is off to a great start: TRUMP: I did not marry my sister. I had two lovely — I have one left. Elizabeth. She’s great. But I have not — I never proposed to them. They’re beautiful, but I was never — I was never particularly attracted to either of them. It’s not my deal. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 31, 2026

We had questions.

Firstly, what was that weird noise?

Trump on sisters: Lovely. I have two LEHHRR—two lovely uhhh—I have one left. https://t.co/Q3QB9L2sUh — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

But far more importantly …’not particularly attracted to either of them’? ‘Not particularly attracted?’ ‘Particularly??’

These comments have it covered.

1. This kind of bullshit gibberish would end anyone else's career. Trump is beyond dementia, and the only decision he should be allowed to make is which pudding to eat at the nursing home. https://t.co/yueegdSZUP — Vatnik Soup (@vatniksoup) October 31, 2026

2. Another cognitive glitch that will never be shown on any network news show. https://t.co/MHdG8PCCUK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2026

3. Latest release from the Trumpenstein Files. pic.twitter.com/8vrXhmlIOL — Paul Schleifer (@PaulSchleifer) October 31, 2026

4. Famous Republican midterm election closing messages 1858: a house divided against itself cannot stand, the nation cannot exist half slave and half free 1946: had enough? Enough with the controls, shortages, and labor strife. 1994: a new Contract with America to balance the… https://t.co/Yu85IUS7M7 — Joe Bishop-Henchman 🗽💸⚖️🚆 (@jbhenchman) October 31, 2026

5. Batshit latest:I didn’t marry my sister edition. https://t.co/wwB066IR50 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 31, 2026

6. Hey GOP, this is who you are: https://t.co/ZOUVJVibAb — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) October 31, 2026

7. “Never particularly” is an interesting way of phrasing this 😂 — Dark Marcy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🤦‍♀️Republican not MAGA (@Marcy_Singer) October 31, 2026

8. What the fuck has talking about his sister got to do with policy and fixing a country? I've never heard anyone talk so much shit in my life until Trump. What a fucking moron. — Jadey (@Jadey_1412) October 31, 2026