Meanwhile in the US, Trump confirms that he was never “particularly” attracted to his sisters – 19 side-eyes visible from space
Apparently, there’s a thing called the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which is a safety net put in place to deal with a president who is unfit to serve.
Here’s the relevant section.
You could be forgiven for not realising that such an option exists, because the current President of the United States has been acting in a certifiable way for quite some time, and the sycophants surronding him have been whistling, shuffling their feet, and saying “Look at that immigrant!”.
At one of his final rallies before the midterm election voting ends on Tuesday, he was in the middle of accusing Democratic Senate hopeful, Ilhan Omar, of marrying her brother – a claim so outrageous that it could have been exhibit one for a 25th Amendment hearing – when he decided to clear up a few things.
Trump’s Florida rally is off to a great start:
TRUMP: I did not marry my sister. I had two lovely — I have one left. Elizabeth. She’s great. But I have not — I never proposed to them. They’re beautiful, but I was never — I was never particularly attracted to either of them. It’s not my deal.
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 31, 2026
We had questions.
Firstly, what was that weird noise?
Trump on sisters: Lovely. I have two LEHHRR—two lovely uhhh—I have one left. https://t.co/Q3QB9L2sUh
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026
But far more importantly …’not particularly attracted to either of them’? ‘Not particularly attracted?’ ‘Particularly??’
These comments have it covered.