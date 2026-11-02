US donald trump

Meanwhile in the US, Trump confirms that he was never “particularly” attracted to his sisters – 19 side-eyes visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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Apparently, there’s a thing called the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which is a safety net put in place to deal with a president who is unfit to serve.

Here’s the relevant section.

SECTION 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

You could be forgiven for not realising that such an option exists, because the current President of the United States has been acting in a certifiable way for quite some time, and the sycophants surronding him have been whistling, shuffling their feet, and saying “Look at that immigrant!”.

At one of his final rallies before the midterm election voting ends on Tuesday, he was in the middle of accusing Democratic Senate hopeful, Ilhan Omar, of marrying her brother – a claim so outrageous that it could have been exhibit one for a 25th Amendment hearing – when he decided to clear up a few things.

We had questions.

Firstly, what was that weird noise?

But far more importantly …’not particularly attracted to either of them’? ‘Not particularly attracted?’ ‘Particularly??’

These comments have it covered.

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