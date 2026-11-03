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People have been suggesting quotes for the new Pride and Prejudice series, and these 24 sound like winners

Poke Reporter. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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Much like history documentaries that seek to tell the real story of the Tudors, police procedurals with a surly loner detective forced to endure the assistance of a young, enthusiastic sergeant, and anecdotes involving men with big muscles and tears in their eyes calling Donald Trump “Sir”, there’s no shortage of onscreen adaptations of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

There are at least 15 films and TV series, including one musical, but leaving out the ones with zombies …and dinosaurs.

There’s now another one; a Netflix miniseries starring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet.

The Independent shared a nugget of information for prospective viewers.

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice hands Jane Austen’s iconic line to one of its characters for the first time. With a picture of Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet

Of course, the line in question is ‘It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.’

There were, however, a couple of problems with the article.

First of all, it’s not the first time the line has appeared in an adaptation.

Other comments have already pointed out that the line is said in the 1980 and 1995 adaptations, and I'll add that it's said on screen in the YouTube adaptation, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries.

— Hydro Hostility (@hostilewaternymph.bsky.social) 29 October 2026 at 19:00

There was also this –

While there have been several adaptations of the work, including the BBC series in 1995 starring Laurence Olivier, this is the first major screen adaptation of Austen’s novel since Joe Wright’s 2005 film, which was released to critical acclaim and received four Oscar ominations.

Sir Laurence Olivier died in 1989.

Those problems didn’t stop people enjoying some humorous speculation about what the quote could be, apart from that one.

1.

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Parsonages on fire off the shoulder of Hertfordshire. I watched carriages glitter in the dark near the Pemberley gates. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain… time to die."

Paul Clammer (@paulclammer.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:47:41.417Z

2.

Gef the Toking Mongoose (@geftokingmongoose.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T19:33:06.632Z

3.

"Here's 6 million dollars, rebuild him"

HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) 2026-10-29T18:57:19.465Z

4.

"You're gonna need a bigger moat"

Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) 2026-10-30T08:03:53.237Z

5.

“Come, Mr. Collins. It is time for your appointment with the Wicker Man”

Odd This Day (@oddthisday.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:35:08.766Z

6.

"Autoglass repair, autoglass replace"

It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes is here! (@scriblit.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:34:26.391Z

7.

“Somehow, Mr. Collins returned,”

Anna Holmes (@annabookwriter.bsky.social) 2026-10-30T13:38:06.734Z

8.

“You can’t get better than a Kwik Fit fitter”.

Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:59:14.394Z

9.

“We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold"

BrokenBanker (@brokenbanker.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:33:37.872Z

10.

“Big mistake. Huge.”

Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy.com) 2026-10-29T18:45:31.390Z

11.

"he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died"

Michael H. Weber (@mhweber.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:58:08.675Z

12.

"I have had it with these motherfuckin' suitors in this motherfuckin' Pemberley!"

James Wallis (@jameswallis.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T18:22:03.364Z

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