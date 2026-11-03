Celebrity Patrick Stewart star trek

Patrick Stewart’s account of experiencing his first American hamburger has been going viral again as it’s truly delicious

David Harris. Updated November 3rd, 2026

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As tributes to the late, great Sir Patrick Stewart continue to pour in, Twitter user Utterly Interesting has shared an utterly majestic, Shakespearean account from the man himself concerning his experience of eating his very first American hamburger.

It’s a true masterpiece, and it’s certainly the case that you’ll find yourself reading it in his voice.

A closer look.

Great stuff! Everyone agreed.

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