Celebrity Patrick Stewart star trek
Patrick Stewart’s account of experiencing his first American hamburger has been going viral again as it’s truly delicious
As tributes to the late, great Sir Patrick Stewart continue to pour in, Twitter user Utterly Interesting has shared an utterly majestic, Shakespearean account from the man himself concerning his experience of eating his very first American hamburger.
It’s a true masterpiece, and it’s certainly the case that you’ll find yourself reading it in his voice.
Sir Patrick Stewart describes his first experience of a Hamburger in America. (You’ll read this in his voice) https://t.co/X5xCpRu7Ji
— UtterlyInteresting (@UtterlyInterest) October 29, 2026
A closer look.
Great stuff! Everyone agreed.