Patrick Stewart’s account of experiencing his first American hamburger has been going viral again as it’s truly delicious

Celebrity Patrick Stewart star trek

As tributes to the late, great Sir Patrick Stewart continue to pour in, Twitter user Utterly Interesting has shared an utterly majestic, Shakespearean account from the man himself concerning his experience of eating his very first American hamburger.

It’s a true masterpiece, and it’s certainly the case that you’ll find yourself reading it in his voice.

Sir Patrick Stewart describes his first experience of a Hamburger in America. (You’ll read this in his voice) https://t.co/X5xCpRu7Ji — UtterlyInteresting (@UtterlyInterest) October 29, 2026

A closer look.

Great stuff! Everyone agreed.

1. I love wrapped it firmly so much — Louise Bagshawe (@LouiseMensch) October 30, 2026

2. “Such was the scale of the burger I had to drink three beers, one after the other, to accompany each bite” beast mode — 🗻⛰🏔🌋 (@bruh2236) October 29, 2026

3. “Such was the scale of the burger…” pic.twitter.com/wqfdcT9lpQ — Noah (@alightbearer123) October 30, 2026

4. He HAD TO drink 3 beers. Yeah, me too — Hedonism Bot (@HedonismBot17) October 30, 2026

5. Everybody (rightfully) quoting "such was the scale of the burger", but I'm personally enamoured by "counterman". Found my new vocal stim — 🎀 Art 'Creator of Mickey Mouse' Vandelay 🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@TheVandelay) October 29, 2026

6. Probably the one true way to describe the joy of eating a hamburger. — jrcho (@jrcho0o) October 29, 2026

7. Patrick Stuart measuring the mass of a burger by the number of beers needed to pair with it…

He understands. pic.twitter.com/ShwqOeg7vR — Mayor Cam (@Cameron54079333) October 30, 2026

8. Truly such a beautiful melding of cultures. An American burger that was very big and a British man looking for the slightest excuse to drink three beers. — MaybejustChalcedont (@SneakySeverus) October 29, 2026