‘What’s something that happened to you by mistake that ended up being a good thing?’ – 21 completely accidental successes
Sometimes we try and try and try to achieve something, and still don’t succeed. But occasionally, serendipity steps in, and something that we do by mistake ends up being the best thing that ever happens to us.
They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after InviteAromatic6124 shared their own lucky story…
‘What’s something that happened to you by mistake that ended up being a good thing?
‘In 2023 my partner and I were due to stay in a guesthouse in Narberth, Pembrokeshire which we had booked through Booking.com, for my birthday so we could visit Oakwood and Folly Farm.
‘Before setting off I inadvertently put the wrong postcode into my sat-nav and didn’t check the destination. It was only after we reached Denbigh, an hour after we had set off, we both realised we’d gone in the wrong direction. We realised it would now take over 4 hours instead of 3 to get to our accommodation so I decided to phone the host informing them we’d be late.
‘When I phoned the host, however, she told me “The guesthouse is closed and Booking.com have been informed multiple times about it”. At that point I had no idea what do to. Thankfully we were able to find last-minute accommodation in Aberystwyth on the Friday night and a lovely B&B in Llanboedy for the Saturday night. If it hadn’t been for that sat-nav programming error, we’d have arrived in Narberth to a closed guesthouse with nowhere to stay!
‘Have you had any “mistakes” that ended up being a positive in the end like this?
Lots of people chimed in with some very heartwarming tales of great things that happened by total accident…