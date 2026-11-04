US donald trump Israel

Donald Trump said he’d go to Israel to be their PM if the US got tired of him, and the US said “Don’t let the door bang you on the ass on your way out!”

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’re sure you’re well aware of how bad the election results have been for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, but we’ll never tire of seeing it again for ourselves.

Donald Trump has been surprisingly calm, at least in public, and hasn’t tried to claim electoral fraud.

When people remind him of what he said yesterday, he may be a little less calm.

We’re not at all sure that Israel would want him – no matter what BS Netanyahu has been spouting about him being popular there – but the US immediately held open the door.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2