Donald Trump said he’d go to Israel to be their PM if the US got tired of him, and the US said “Don’t let the door bang you on the ass on your way out!”
We’re sure you’re well aware of how bad the election results have been for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, but we’ll never tire of seeing it again for ourselves.
CNN calls North Carolina for Roy Cooper… camera cuts to Cooper HQ where you hear the reaction. https://t.co/74hANb5VSQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026
Now official… Democrats just won every single statewide office in Texas:
Senate
Governor
Lt. Governor
Attorney General
Land Commissioner
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Agriculture Commissioner
Railroad Commissioner
All 4 Supreme Court Justices
— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 4, 2026
Trump should release the remaining Epstein Files to distract from these election results.
— Ron Shillman (@shillman1) November 4, 2026
Donald Trump has been surprisingly calm, at least in public, and hasn’t tried to claim electoral fraud.
Trump: "Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. But I don’t view it as a hit on me. We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency." https://t.co/RLiNHWclHz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026
When people remind him of what he said yesterday, he may be a little less calm.
Trump: "If people ever got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister" https://t.co/AfVG7YYoVe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2026
We’re not at all sure that Israel would want him – no matter what BS Netanyahu has been spouting about him being popular there – but the US immediately held open the door.