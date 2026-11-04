Donald Trump said he’d go to Israel to be their PM if the US got tired of him, and the US said “Don’t let the door bang you on the ass on your way out!”

US donald trump Israel

We’re sure you’re well aware of how bad the election results have been for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, but we’ll never tire of seeing it again for ourselves.

CNN calls North Carolina for Roy Cooper… camera cuts to Cooper HQ where you hear the reaction. https://t.co/74hANb5VSQ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

Now official… Democrats just won every single statewide office in Texas: Senate

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Land Commissioner

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Agriculture Commissioner

Railroad Commissioner

All 4 Supreme Court Justices — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 4, 2026

Trump should release the remaining Epstein Files to distract from these election results. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) November 4, 2026

Donald Trump has been surprisingly calm, at least in public, and hasn’t tried to claim electoral fraud.

Trump: "Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. But I don’t view it as a hit on me. We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency." https://t.co/RLiNHWclHz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

When people remind him of what he said yesterday, he may be a little less calm.

Trump: "If people ever got tired of me in the US, I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister" https://t.co/AfVG7YYoVe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2026

We’re not at all sure that Israel would want him – no matter what BS Netanyahu has been spouting about him being popular there – but the US immediately held open the door.

1. I can’t believe he actually said this out loud. On Fox. The 2026 midterms summed up in one moment. https://t.co/ftsEQ3nbSQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 3, 2026

3. He just makes shit up.

No, his “approval rating” in Israel is NOT 99%, but, he’s more than welcome to move there, because we are more than tired of him here. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 3, 2026

4. Trump’s insane comment about being prime minister of Israel proves he doesn’t remotely understand the Middle East. Our politics look downright chill compared to that country. He just wants constant praise. He’s truly pathetic. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) November 3, 2026

5. And take your creepy family with you https://t.co/zq4VWJi1PR — Barbara (@BohoPrincess70) November 3, 2026

6. Perfect closing message https://t.co/XiMd7GpLic — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 3, 2026

7. Don’t threaten us with a good time! https://t.co/LvjtzoCSvl — Charli (@ImKnotTheOne) November 3, 2026

8. Say what you want about the guy, he’s clearly got his finger on the pulse https://t.co/0zUc4fK1mN — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 3, 2026

9. Ladies and gents, your America 1st President👏👏 https://t.co/rpM4bPGocd — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) November 3, 2026