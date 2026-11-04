Celebrity Amanda holden les dennis Richard herring

This Les Dennis story about Amanda Holden told on Richard Herring’s much-loved podcast will never not make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We were sad to read a little while back that Richard Herring’s much-loved Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (or RHLSTP) is coming to an end after nearly 15 years and almost 1,000 recorded show.

The last one will be recorded on 16 November but the better news is that there are enough already recorded that it will go out until the new year (plus he’ll still be doing various spin-off podcasts).

You can keep up with all Richard Herring’s latest news here .

And we say all that because we’ve been thinking about this particular episode, and specifically this clip of his chat with Les Dennis back in the day.

And it will never not make us laugh.

Forever gold!

Follow @Herring1967 here and find out a whole load more about him here.

Source @Herring1967 H/T @EamoV1