This Les Dennis story about Amanda Holden told on Richard Herring’s much-loved podcast will never not make our day better

Celebrity Amanda holden les dennis Richard herring

We were sad to read a little while back that Richard Herring’s much-loved Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (or RHLSTP) is coming to an end after nearly 15 years and almost 1,000 recorded show.

The last one will be recorded on 16 November but the better news is that there are enough already recorded that it will go out until the new year (plus he’ll still be doing various spin-off podcasts).

You can keep up with all Richard Herring’s latest news here .

And we say all that because we’ve been thinking about this particular episode, and specifically this clip of his chat with Les Dennis back in the day.

And it will never not make us laugh.

Nothing has made me laugh more this year than this Les Dennis story about him and Amanda Holden pic.twitter.com/eSbS1BLZZ6 — EAMO (@EamoV1) June 18, 2019

Forever gold!

One more time. If you grew up watching Les Dennis then this is about 8000 times funnier than it already is. https://t.co/G3fIPKhLbF — MATT KING (@RealMattKing) July 16, 2019

I don’t know why Les Dennis is trending, but you should watch this at least once a year imo. https://t.co/XB55dZHlrM — Warren (@warrenchrism) February 8, 2023

Les Dennis is trending for some reason and when a clicked on his name to find out why, this came up. Well worth 30 seconds of your time https://t.co/t5leT2fPgm — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2023

Follow @Herring1967 here and find out a whole load more about him here.

Source @Herring1967 H/T @EamoV1