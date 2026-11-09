Someone asked about ‘unconventional items’ people put in the dishwasher – 22 hair-raising cleaning hacks
When it comes to dishwashers, it’s usually the stacking of them that gets people’s knickers in a twist.
However, it turns out there are further controversies attached to the magic washing up box, in the shape of the things people choose, or, indeed, dare, to put in them.
Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user Poppetta posted this…
What are some unconventional items you put in the dishwasher?
I’ve just got a dishwasher which I’m very excited about. What are the things you use the dishwasher to clean, that someone might not consider?
And the question garnered some eye-opening responses from madcap folk who are prepared to push their white goods to the absolute limit. Check these out…