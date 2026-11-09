Someone asked about ‘unconventional items’ people put in the dishwasher – 22 hair-raising cleaning hacks

Life reddit

When it comes to dishwashers, it’s usually the stacking of them that gets people’s knickers in a twist.

However, it turns out there are further controversies attached to the magic washing up box, in the shape of the things people choose, or, indeed, dare, to put in them.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user Poppetta posted this…

What are some unconventional items you put in the dishwasher? I’ve just got a dishwasher which I’m very excited about. What are the things you use the dishwasher to clean, that someone might not consider?

And the question garnered some eye-opening responses from madcap folk who are prepared to push their white goods to the absolute limit. Check these out…

1. ‘Get a spare filter for it so you can put the other filter in the machine when it needs cleaning. “Is this simply transferring the gunk from one filter to the other?” I hear you ask – please stop asking awkward questions.’

–Scared-One9295

2. ‘The thing that your toothbrush sits in. We have 4 electric toothbrushes, and Bush invaded Iraq using the excuse that Saddam Hussein had stuff that was almost as toxic as what lives in the bottom of my toothbrush holder.’

–Purple-Pie4283

3. ‘I have a day in the spring where all the unusual stuff goes through the dishwasher. Glass ornaments, chintz, lampshades and associated domestic clutter that I can’t be arsed to dust. Garden tools, plant pots, crocs, bits from the vacuum cleaner, cat litter tray, lawnmower blade, ostrich eggs, once put a beehive through. All the winemaking stuff, although that all goes through a seperate sterilisation process using sodium metabisulphite and hydrochloric acid. Once tried putting all the tea towels and dishcloths in there, but they wrapped around the arms, blocked the drain and when I opened the dishwasher, a torrent of grey, putrid, foamy water flooded the kitchen. The look on the cats face was priceless, I have never seen a look of such utter contempt.’

–Kind-Mathematician18

4. ‘I once read a post elsewhere on the internet about putting things in the dishwasher. The bin lid is apparently a popular one. The worst by far was the person who said they put wellies in if someone has stood in dog shit.’

–Queasy_Difference_96

5. ‘My Dad used it to clean bike parts one. My Mum on unloading the dishwasher made clear it was not to happen again. Dad was very pleased with the results though.’

–BillieJoeLondon

6. ‘I haven’t done it myself, but dirty baseball caps appear to get a new lease of life from the dishwasher. Google Reddit golf hats dishwasher and you’ll see lots of posts.’

–GullyRiddem

7. ‘It has a wastewater outlet so in an emergency can be used as a urinal.’

–Own-Explanation-6332

8. ‘Wooden spoons. Don’t listen to the haters, cleans them proper like. Been doing it for years.’

–highlandnilo

9. ‘I have used mine to wash Duplo after an unfortunate Birthday Party Vomiting Incident. It definitely came out clean but the force of the dishwasher jets blew most of it off the top rack. Also, don’t let it do it’s standard drying thing, it warps the bricks.’

–crgoodw

10. ‘The keys from your keyboard. Pop em in a string bag and run them through. Also, the washing up brush. It makes it a bit less straggly the first time or two as well.’

–Xaphios

11. ‘The washing machine drawer.’

–TheRealElPolloDiablo