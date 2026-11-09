‘What weird thing did you witness when staying over at a friend’s house as a child?’ – 22 ways other people’s parents were bonkers
We’re so institutionalised by our own family when we’re kids that we don’t realise that some people might do things a bit differently.
So when we’re old enough to go and stay at a mate’s place, it can be quite an eye-opener to see how other folks live, for better or worse.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user rmajor86 asked posed this question…
‘What weird thing did you witness when staying over at a friend’s house as a child?
‘Weird house rules? Weird habits? Odd behaviours you’d otherwise not experienced? Etc, etc.
And lots of people with memories of bizarre behaviour seared into their brains chipped in with their thoughts, like these…