Kemi Badenoch weaponised Russell Brand to attack Labour at PMQs and it’s the new dictionary definition of failing to read the room

Politics ed miliband PMQs Russell Brand

To the weekly parliamentary ritual of PMQs now – no, stick with us – where Kemi Badenoch was keen to talk about the jailing for 10 and a half years of Russell Brand for one count of rape and three of sexual assault.

Except it wasn’t for any particular public service reasons as you might reasonably have assumed, but for basic political point scoring, plain and simple.

Kemi Badenoch hits a new low at #PMQs. Kemi Badenoch: “Ed Miliband called Rosebank climate vandalism, but he also thought cosying up to Russell Brand would make him Prime Minister.” Labour MPs: Shame!!! https://t.co/Qq89uuJltk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 11, 2026

And these people reckoned she was just failing to read the room (okay then, chamber) but the mood of the entire nation.

1. What is wrong with this woman? What made her think weaponising Russell Brand would be a good idea for PMQs? Has she forgotten the victims? Or indeed her hero Thatcher cosying up to Saville?!

pic.twitter.com/2Q43G7z5jV — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 11, 2026

2. Kemi Badenoch. This woman is a former Minister for Women and Equalities. Now using the Russell Brand disgrace to score cheap political points. Never once thinking about the victims. An utter disgrace. But is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/LdjyBHHe9X — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) November 11, 2026

3. Absolute disgrace! A woman was raped, and she uses it to try and score cheap political points? — Victoria Alcock (@VickyAlcock) November 11, 2026

4. It was a low blow – a totally tasteless throwaway comment. https://t.co/C5l4OFFITw — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) November 11, 2026

5. I'm sorry but Kemi Badenoch shouldn't be looking so smug here.

Using a case like Russell Brand's to score political points against Labour isn't cool. She had a platform at PMQs to talk about something far more important: the abuse of power, the hierarchy that allows powerful men… pic.twitter.com/gYdwPiHMHI — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 11, 2026