Politics ed miliband PMQs Russell Brand

Kemi Badenoch weaponised Russell Brand to attack Labour at PMQs and it’s the new dictionary definition of failing to read the room

John Plunkett. Updated November 12th, 2026

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To the weekly parliamentary ritual of PMQs now – no, stick with us – where Kemi Badenoch was keen to talk about the jailing for 10 and a half years of Russell Brand for one count of rape and three of sexual assault.

Except it wasn’t for any particular public service reasons as you might reasonably have assumed, but for basic political point scoring, plain and simple.

And these people reckoned she was just failing to read the room (okay then, chamber) but the mood of the entire nation.

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