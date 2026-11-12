This Republican senator’s weird analogy about not peeing on your hands wasn’t nearly as wise as he thought it was – 17 perfect pisstakes

US US politics

We cross now to the US Senate, where Louisiana’s Republican senator, John Kennedy (no relation), was trying to rally the troops after his party’s hilariously bad showing in the midterm elections.

For reasons best known to himself, he went for an analogy, rather than saying “Stop doing what Donald Trump tells you to, and grow a spine.”

It’s a colourful one.

🚨 NOW: Sen. John Kennedy drops this line on the Senate floor "A smart man washes his hands after he urinates. A wise man doesn’t urinate on his hands. WE NEED TO STOP URINATING ON OUR HANDS." 😭 "The only way we can actually do that in the remaining time we have left is through reconciliation with just Republican votes." Quite the comparison but he’s spot on, we SHOULD do reconciliation and we’d only need JD Vance and 50 GOP senators to get it over the finish line 53 days to get it done! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2026

Kennedy clearly thought it was a triumph, because he repeated it to Sean Hannity.

John Kennedy: "A smart man washes his hands after he urinates. A wise man doesn’t urinate on his hands." https://t.co/7HGqRRwN5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2026

Tweeters pointed out the glaring errors.

1. John, we wash our hands because we touch our dicks to pee, not because we piss all over our fingers. How are you 74 years old and still confused about this? https://t.co/tNk1y6i2eB — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 12, 2026

3. Holy shit….Louisiana please smarten up by 2028 https://t.co/CCVRZIHBhT — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2026

4. When you’ve just left your urologist’s office https://t.co/ZsUAKC65Et — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) November 12, 2026

5. To all incoming Members of Congress: DO NOT SHAKE HANDS WITH JOHN KENNEDY!!! https://t.co/jy9D4iwnIo — The War Room (@LiberalOffense) November 12, 2026

6. Did John pee on his hands again? 🧐 https://t.co/JYdOpCsLaa — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) November 12, 2026

7. And a man with common sense knows that the reason we wash our hands after holding our dicks is because we pissed on them. It's because we're not inconsiderate savages. You gonna shake someone's hand after touching your dick?🙄 Dude is so dumb. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2026

8. A stupid man thinks that's why you wash your hands. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 12, 2026