US US politics

This Republican senator’s weird analogy about not peeing on your hands wasn’t nearly as wise as he thought it was – 17 perfect pisstakes

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2026

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We cross now to the US Senate, where Louisiana’s Republican senator, John Kennedy (no relation), was trying to rally the troops after his party’s hilariously bad showing in the midterm elections.

For reasons best known to himself, he went for an analogy, rather than saying “Stop doing what Donald Trump tells you to, and grow a spine.”

It’s a colourful one.

Kennedy clearly thought it was a triumph, because he repeated it to Sean Hannity.

Tweeters pointed out the glaring errors.

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