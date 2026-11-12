This Republican senator’s weird analogy about not peeing on your hands wasn’t nearly as wise as he thought it was – 17 perfect pisstakes
We cross now to the US Senate, where Louisiana’s Republican senator, John Kennedy (no relation), was trying to rally the troops after his party’s hilariously bad showing in the midterm elections.
For reasons best known to himself, he went for an analogy, rather than saying “Stop doing what Donald Trump tells you to, and grow a spine.”
It’s a colourful one.
🚨 NOW: Sen. John Kennedy drops this line on the Senate floor
"A smart man washes his hands after he urinates. A wise man doesn’t urinate on his hands. WE NEED TO STOP URINATING ON OUR HANDS." 😭
"The only way we can actually do that in the remaining time we have left is through reconciliation with just Republican votes."
Quite the comparison but he’s spot on, we SHOULD do reconciliation and we’d only need JD Vance and 50 GOP senators to get it over the finish line
53 days to get it done!
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2026
Kennedy clearly thought it was a triumph, because he repeated it to Sean Hannity.
John Kennedy: "A smart man washes his hands after he urinates. A wise man doesn’t urinate on his hands." https://t.co/7HGqRRwN5R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2026
Tweeters pointed out the glaring errors.