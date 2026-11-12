People have been sharing the ‘most ludicrous displays of unhealthy eating’ they’ve ever seen – 23 meals that will completely turn your stomach

Life r/AskUK

We know a lot about healthy eating nowadays, thanks to all that messaging about getting our five a day, but even the most devoted vegetable munchers fall off the wagon sometimes.

However, there’s a world of difference between snaffling a couple of Maltesers and consuming the things that people are admitting to on the AskUK subreddit after user DaveBrubeckQuartet posed this question…

What’s the most ludicrous display of unhealthy eating you’ve ever seen? Just sitting here stuffing my gob with cherry Bakewells and wondering what other gluttonous behaviour you’ve been witness to.

Brace yourselves for these tales of outrageous overeating…

1. ‘I grew up in an ingredients house and we rarely had good snacks in. I’d just been through my first heartbreak at 17 and my shitty ex boyfriend had done some horrible things. Not being able to eat a tub of ice cream à la Bridget Jones I instead ate a whole jar of strawberry jam whilst crying in bed watching Bridget Jones. My sister walked in and said I looked like a depressed Paddington Bear.’

–lookhereisay

2. ‘I used to buy 250g blocks of ready to roll fondant icing and would just eat it like it was a pasty. The village shop eventually stopped selling it to me.’

–split-tennisball

3. ‘I’ve done that but also with marzipan. It’s a mystery how I made it to 22 stone.’

–ampmz

4. ‘I once introduced a colleague to honey roast cashew nuts, like they’d never even had a cashew nut before despite being in their 50s, so to start them off on a honey roasted one blew their mind because they are fucking delicious after all. Anyway, they then immediately went to this small village shop round the corner and bought every packet and then ate them all. Smashed about 7 packets. I know they’re nuts but there’s like 700 calories per bag.’

–blozzerg

5. ‘I was stoned. In the 20 mins it took to cook a frozen pizza I scranned a 24 pack of walkers. I wasn’t proud of myself. Yes, I still ate the pizza.’

–mr_woodles123

6. ‘When I was in secondary school I saw a girl take out a full-sized Swiss roll and proceed to eat it like you would a Subway sandwich.’

–HeatheryLeathery

7. ‘I was once eating a KFC family bucket to myself one day. The big one. The doorbell rang, and I answered it with chicken grease running down my chin. It was British heart society asking for donations. What are the odds I thought to myself it was a sign so I went and got my wallet. I showed him it was empty and went back to my lovely greasy chicken.’

–Todays-Idiot-Award

8. ‘Just ate a box of mint Matchmakers. About to follow them up with a pudding of a box of orange Matchmakers.’

–bigfattony89

9. ‘A former work colleague once ate a block of cheese weighing at least a kilogram at her desk, because it was heavily discounted at the local Waitrose. You had to respect it, tbh.’

–plasticmotives

10. ‘I once baked and ate a serves 8 Christmas Brie. Feel free to throw stones.’

–Lou-de-Lou-de-Lou

11. ‘A friend told me he was on a diet before his wedding day. This diet meant he was limiting himself to just one pork pie a day. How many did he eat before the diet? He reckoned 5-8 a DAY.’

–destria