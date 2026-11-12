People have been sharing the ‘most ludicrous displays of unhealthy eating’ they’ve ever seen – 23 meals that will completely turn your stomach
We know a lot about healthy eating nowadays, thanks to all that messaging about getting our five a day, but even the most devoted vegetable munchers fall off the wagon sometimes.
However, there’s a world of difference between snaffling a couple of Maltesers and consuming the things that people are admitting to on the AskUK subreddit after user DaveBrubeckQuartet posed this question…
What’s the most ludicrous display of unhealthy eating you’ve ever seen?
Just sitting here stuffing my gob with cherry Bakewells and wondering what other gluttonous behaviour you’ve been witness to.
Brace yourselves for these tales of outrageous overeating…