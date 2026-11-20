Pics immigration politics

If only all political debate could be like this. Twitter user Adam Brichto is a master of the vox pop format and specialises in ‘questioning the far right one conversation at a time’.

It would definitely be a stretch to call the subjects of his latest vox pop ‘far right’, but it’s certainly true that they may have succumbed to a bit of propaganda from that direction, especially regarding the question of immigration.

What follows is a real delight, with a heartwarming conclusion that gives us genuine hope.

These lovely ladies just needed a nudge in the right direction ♥️ https://t.co/si94oomqBR — Adam Brichto (@AdamBrichto) November 6, 2026

Just wonderful. Bring on the comments!

1. Keep up the good work – slowly but surely getting people to appreciate a more accurate perspective and question the garbage they are fed constantly by Farage & his cronies banging on about immigration trying to create impression even thing wrong in UK is migrants fault – it’s not — Paul Robson Bray (@BrayRobson) November 7, 2026

2. It's easy to hold a nuanced position on immigration. Sounds like these people hadn't thought it through. — Jenna Grip (JojoIsMe on Bsky) (@JennaGrip) November 7, 2026

3. The right wing media is brain washing them. — 🏙️🌳🏔️🛰️📡👷‍♂️⚖️Paolo Alesandro (@PaoloIskandar64) November 7, 2026

4. Good for them. I love this guy’s approach, not being forceful or judged, just asking people what they think and then telling them then facts. A small change in someone’s mind is still a change, and that’s progress. — Lady Elizabeth ♰🗡️ (@Rich_Witchhh) November 7, 2026

5. You do such a good job. Most people are lovely and just need to listen to less of the hate and fearmongers — 🪺  🕊️ Tanya Szendeffy 🕊️🪺 (@TanyaSzendeffy) November 7, 2026

6. You are what this country needs ! — DrALD19 (@Ald19Dr) November 7, 2026

7. In America, you could never change a mind with facts. — True Prison Stories (@trueprison) November 7, 2026

8. Well done, ladies! — Alison Graham (@ecolitical) November 7, 2026