This vox pop of two women being challenged over their views on immigration is a beautiful example of non-confrontational discourse
If only all political debate could be like this. Twitter user Adam Brichto is a master of the vox pop format and specialises in ‘questioning the far right one conversation at a time’.
It would definitely be a stretch to call the subjects of his latest vox pop ‘far right’, but it’s certainly true that they may have succumbed to a bit of propaganda from that direction, especially regarding the question of immigration.
What follows is a real delight, with a heartwarming conclusion that gives us genuine hope.
These lovely ladies just needed a nudge in the right direction ♥️ https://t.co/si94oomqBR
— Adam Brichto (@AdamBrichto) November 6, 2026
Just wonderful. Bring on the comments!