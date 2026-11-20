US

Donald Trump’s disastrous trip to China is finally over but the fallout just keeps coming.

Anyone who saw the US President’s performance on a global stage had to admit that he wasn’t exactly representing America’s best and brightest.

Well, almost anyone.

Enter Indiana Senator Jim Banks.

Banks has curled up with a nice cozy spot on Trump’s coattails over the past decade. Based on his appearance on Fox News, he doesn’t appear to be hopping off any time soon.

Here is the Maga moron praising Trump’s visit to China.

BANKS: I love the optics of this. President Trump standing next to Putin who looks short and weak. President XI looks old and frail. President Trump had to help XI up the escalator. We have a president that looked tougher than both of them and projected strength. https://t.co/mpTolRUxxU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

Twitter wasn’t as impressed with Trump’s height advantage and escalator riding skills.

1. Sometimes I wish I could be this delusional — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 20, 2026

3. The only people on planet earth who believe that are the ever-dwindling band of misfit MAGA cultists. https://t.co/ZlOusQbYWP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 20, 2026

4. Man, I'd love to have such an active fantasy life. https://t.co/yKSriT1gyz — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 20, 2026

6. I'm sure glad I don't have a job where I have to say this kind of bullshit on national TV — Sapient Hominid (@wedietz) November 20, 2026

7. Who is the target audience for this? https://t.co/9xRYUkJEcf — James Briggs (@JamesEBriggs) November 20, 2026