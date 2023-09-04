The ‘delivery instructions’ for these AirPods didn’t quite go as planned and Specsavers had the perfect final word

Pics

When ordering anything online and asked to add any extra information beyond payment and address and so on, then it always pays to read the small print again. And again.

Because if you don’t then this might happen, as shared by Tesla fan @jeremyjudkins_ over on Twitter.

I ordered a pair of AirPods Pro from Apple. Express Delivery via Currier. I thought it asked for delivery instructions. But apparently it was for the engraving. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/zNuarWhwmR — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) August 29, 2023

To be filed under ‘well, that’s unfortunate …’

I have not laughed out loud from the internet in awhile https://t.co/lfYJXslaD0 — emily (@emilykmay) August 30, 2023

Although it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it …

I know the thought process for this was “I’m going to have something stupid engraved on my AirPods, have them delivered and after unboxing them I’m going to take them outside and take a picture in front of my red Tesla perfectly positioned in the background of the picture” 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/FrXWsvTmWq — liam (@lii_yumm) August 30, 2023

Last – and best – word to Specsavers.

Use our front door — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 30, 2023

Boom.

Source Twitter @jeremyjudkins_