What questions do other European countries ask Google about the UK?

Someone on r/CasualUK shared an interesting infographic about Google searches, detailing what other European countries have been trying to find out about the UK.

Redditors had plenty to say about u/JammyStimo‘s post – from bristling indignation to understandable scepticism.

Greeks are just shitposting.

FroodyDoody

Haha CZE and SPN didnt even ask a question, just out there, making statements. We ARE sailors! but damn are we strange….

SgtSnuggles19

I refuse to believe that the most commonly googled thing about the UK in Ireland is Irish people curious what Scottish people look like.

Sahaal_17

I just tested for Germany and googling in German, I got the following results: Why are the English so asocial? Why are the English so polite? Why are the English so loud? I have a feeling the Germans googling this have met two types of English people lol.

SimilarYellow

Spain’s is extremely generous considering they’re the ones that seem to put up with our tourists the most.

Bravo_November

This comment section. Any other country: How dare you insult us!!!! Brits: Yeah we stink. Smell my bum.

luckystar2591

Okay, firstly, rude

the_92nd_

“Why are the British so ugly?” You know what? I’ll begrudgingly accept that from the Netherlands, you guys are hatefully attractive.

h00dman

We are strange, ugly and stupid crybabies. Love it.

Pink_Flash

Here’s another one from a bewildered outside onlooker: why do the British always talk about ‘Europeans’ as if they’re not Europeans themselves?

ComeBackSquid

Before anyone starts World War III – or II, if you’re Donald Trump …

“All data sourced using Google autocomplete,” means that these were true for whomever did the study. They also did it with the language, not with the location, so it would be completely SEO-based. Rest easy friends, this is just some weirdo’s search history.

furansuku

