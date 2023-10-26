Rishi Sunak finally made a half-decent joke at PMQs – and it was at Nadine Dorries’ expense

Politics

Prime Minister’s Questions is a brief period each Wednesday when MPs get to grill the PM on the burning issues of the day.

In all the years we’ve watched it, we’ve heard very few answers and far too many questions along the lines of ‘Does the Prime Minister agree that his policies are excellent and he also has lovely hair?‘.

We’ve also heard far too many cringeworthy attempted jokes from both main parties.

This week’s PMQs was a little different. As you’ll be aware, Labour’s Alistair Strathern recently overturned Nadine Dorries‘ massive Mid Bedfordshire majority to take the seat, so Keir Starmer welcomed him and the new Labour MP for Tamworth, Sarah Edwards.

Slightly surprisingly, Rishi Sunak took the opportunity to have a dig at Dorries, who was very vocally not a fan of – well, anyone who isn’t Boris Johnson.

BREAK: Rishi Sunak makes a genuinely funny joke about Nadine Dorries and the new MP for Mid Beds Alistair Strathern. pic.twitter.com/R6oDscCog6 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 25, 2023

People had some very grudging praise for the comment.

Someone programmed rishi sunak with a sense of humour chip today Takes a cheeky swipe at Nadine Dorries & her lack of supporting him Worth a watch, Pretty funny to be fair#PMQs pic.twitter.com/i3foJ7h000 — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) October 25, 2023

Genuinely the best thing Sunak has done since becoming PM… https://t.co/FG96uFSISD — milominder (@milominder) October 25, 2023

The problem is that a joke like Dorries even held office https://t.co/sQg1rWEpZH — Emma (@scousepie) October 25, 2023

It’s actually quite a nice humanising moment for Sunak – while at the same time it’s also a dreadful admission of how weak his position is when the government benches loudly cheer this open admission of blue-on-blue civil war https://t.co/H4AlgfYYVa — Tim | ThatchamDad (@thatchamdad) October 25, 2023

That’s her next Mail column sorted https://t.co/iRcWgOfQJh — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 25, 2023

Had to be a first I suppose. But raised a giggle here too.

Before usual crap… https://t.co/Of1FrAcDxr — Andrew H (@AndrewH355) October 25, 2023

Can’t stand the bloke or his policies, but this was genuinely funny… https://t.co/9a5bzTqHm9 — Wonko The Sane (@sparetomato) October 25, 2023

OMG, he can be “funny” and not just tail out Tory sound bites. Still a fucking prick though. https://t.co/ccvKIKjfnq — Dan Brooks (@RedBruno81) October 25, 2023

We suspect this to be true.

Rishi’s speechwriter wrote him a decent joke! https://t.co/9OB5y3Ko2f — Sheila Scoular (@sheilascoular) October 25, 2023

Alistair Strathern was riding high.

Didn’t expect to be part of history being made for the second time in a week! https://t.co/iyhlUMx74c — Alistair Strathern (@alistrathern) October 25, 2023

And Nadine Dorries? She had this to say …

We all know how much she hates embarrassing schoolboy politics.

