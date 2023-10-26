Politics

Rishi Sunak finally made a half-decent joke at PMQs – and it was at Nadine Dorries’ expense

Updated October 26th, 2023

Prime Minister’s Questions is a brief period each Wednesday when MPs get to grill the PM on the burning issues of the day.

In all the years we’ve watched it, we’ve heard very few answers and far too many questions along the lines of ‘Does the Prime Minister agree that his policies are excellent and he also has lovely hair?‘.

We’ve also heard far too many cringeworthy attempted jokes from both main parties.

This week’s PMQs was a little different. As you’ll be aware, Labour’s Alistair Strathern recently overturned Nadine Dorries‘ massive Mid Bedfordshire majority to take the seat, so Keir Starmer welcomed him and the new Labour MP for Tamworth, Sarah Edwards.

Slightly surprisingly, Rishi Sunak took the opportunity to have a dig at Dorries, who was very vocally not a fan of – well, anyone who isn’t Boris Johnson.

People had some very grudging praise for the comment.

We suspect this to be true.

Alistair Strathern was riding high.

And Nadine Dorries? She had this to say …

We all know how much she hates embarrassing schoolboy politics.

