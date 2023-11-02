What this flat-earther had to say about the Sun has slightly broken everyone’s brain
We’ve all watched as The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – hear some of the most ridiculous theories ever, such as about how great guns are or why equal marriage is against the Bible.
In this interview, a Flat-Earther’s theory about the Sun – or suns – slightly breaks Jason’s brain – and ours.
Had a conversation about the sun at a Flat Earth Convention and it almost broke us. pic.twitter.com/VkOsJ6yewA
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 2, 2023
“Literally everybody has their own suns. There’s a different sun for everybody.”
“What do you mean a different sun? I don’t understand that. Like you mean – you’re saying that there’s a difference sun here in Las Vegas than there is in New York?”
“You’re not looking at the same sun there, correct.”
“So how many Suns are there?”
“As many people who are viewing it.”
“Every individual person has their own sun? What?”
“The Sun’s no more than 50 miles away at any given time and there’s …”
“Fifty! Wait, wait, wait – but wait a second. Aeroplanes go up in the sky.”
“That’s right and it’s like a rainbow.”
“How come the Sun doesn’t get bigger when you’re in an aeroplane?”
“The closer you move to it, the farther it moves from you. It’s like a rainbow. And the Sun isn’t a thing.”
“This is gonna break me, man. This is gonna break me.”
It broke us, too, Jason.
There was much facepalming on Twitter.
1.
Just when I thought MAGAs are the dumbest along comes a Flat Earth Convention https://t.co/h0gAON8O9r
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 2, 2023
2.
Nothing I can say would prepare you for this. It’s worth your time. If this is The Enemy, I’m not too worried. https://t.co/JDl7q6ztpX
— ☮️ Two For Joy (@CKscullycat) November 2, 2023
3.
I’ve never seen anyone force @jasonselvig to break character like this before. Powerful stuff.
— Lee Edwards (@terronk) November 2, 2023
4.
He votes. : (
— Jeff Siegel (@jeffsiegel) November 2, 2023
5.
Tell him to stare at it for a few hours and see what happens.
— HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) November 2, 2023
6.
Way too many shrooms in the 60s man.
— Sir Johnny Hopkins (@Democratttttt) November 2, 2023
7.
I bet you $100 bucks he votes for Trump
— Bruce (@JtheBruce) November 2, 2023
8.
Whatever that guy is smoking I want some. https://t.co/E6oQbHQ4r2
— the xdenburg (@jonkudelka) November 2, 2023
9.
'kin 'ell! How has the old fart managed to live so long?♂️ https://t.co/o7IpCJCHAL
— Nitrous Oxide Babysitting TFG (@IamVyv) November 2, 2023
TruthChallenge had an excellent point.
Those eclipses must be mega-complicated.
— TruthChallenge (@BrainFood4any1) November 2, 2023
Explain that one, Neil deGrasse Tyson.
