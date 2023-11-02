We’ve all watched as The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – hear some of the most ridiculous theories ever, such as about how great guns are or why equal marriage is against the Bible.

Had a conversation about the sun at a Flat Earth Convention and it almost broke us. pic.twitter.com/VkOsJ6yewA

“Literally everybody has their own suns. There’s a different sun for everybody.”

“What do you mean a different sun? I don’t understand that. Like you mean – you’re saying that there’s a difference sun here in Las Vegas than there is in New York?”

“You’re not looking at the same sun there, correct.”

“So how many Suns are there?”

“As many people who are viewing it.”

“Every individual person has their own sun? What?”

“The Sun’s no more than 50 miles away at any given time and there’s …”

“Fifty! Wait, wait, wait – but wait a second. Aeroplanes go up in the sky.”

“That’s right and it’s like a rainbow.”

“How come the Sun doesn’t get bigger when you’re in an aeroplane?”

“The closer you move to it, the farther it moves from you. It’s like a rainbow. And the Sun isn’t a thing.”

“This is gonna break me, man. This is gonna break me.”