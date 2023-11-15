Pics
17 funny (mostly) fake film facts from rShittyMovieDetails
Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2023
Reddit’s r/MovieDetails forum is a fascinating collection of behind-the-scenes facts and on-screen information that film fans might not have known before. If you aren’t familiar with it and like that sort of thing, it’s well worth a look.
r/ShittyMovieDetails, on the other hand, is just packed with (mostly) made-up claims that will make you look at your favourite films in a very different way.
These 17 show just what it’s all about.
1.
Ellen Ripley in the movie Alien (1979) was originally written to be a man. Director Ridley Scott changed his mind when he watched The Hunger Games (2012) and realized that women can also be action movie leads
2.
Eternals (2021) is the first MCU movie to feature a sex scene, it’s also the lowest rated MCU movie, this is because marvel fans don’t know what sex is so they couldn’t relate to it
3.
The movie ‘Braveheart’ features a scene with a car barely visible in the background. Often cited as an error, cars were in-fact widely in use at the time of filming(1995).
4.
In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark repeats the line “No amount of money ever bought a second of time”, while just a hours beforehand he used his great resources as a bajillionaire (bought with money) to time travel and eventually, meet his dad again.
5.
Fun fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), they cast twin actors in some roles to save money on visual effects.
6.
Martin Scorsese explaining to Leonardo DiCaprio how to have sex with a woman over 25 during filming of The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
7.
In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry buys everything on the trolley (he literally flashes some money and says “We’ll take the lot”.) This means that none of the other children on the train got any sweets and Harry is a massive asshole.
8.
In “The Mitchells vs The Machines” (2020), the main character says to her mom: “Thanks for being the best mom ever”. This is false as the best mom ever is my mom.
9.
In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), this blob says “I don’t have holes” early in the movie, and much later screams “I have holes” after getting shot multiple times. This joke is the most complex piece of screenwriting from this movie.
