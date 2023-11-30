Fancy splashing out on a ruinously expensive high-tech sink? Neither did these funny people

Weird World

Over on TikTok @bliote_official has been demostrating their state-of-the-art sink. To call it deluxe would be understating it.

See for yourself.

@bliote_official Upgrade your kitchen sink today and elevate your space to the next level! Link in bio. https://www.bliote.com/ ♬ original sound – BLIOTE

*Googles courses in Sink Use*

We wouldn’t judge you for wanting one – okay, we’d judge you a little – but be aware you’d be in the minority.

We’ve gathered some of the best and funniest comments for your enjoyment.

Is this a sink or an 80s cassette player?

Chris

I need a masters degree to learn how to turn this thing on.

Maran

Imagine coming home drunk and trying to get a glass of water!!!

Annie Climpson

I can rinse veg in my 4$ strainer from the dollar store.

Tyler

I’ve never had a sink call me poor…

Pooh_Bear

Can’t even afford to watch this twice.

Ciara

Need a pilot licence to operate.

Gobstopper1965

So many parts to break. A plumber’s worst nightmare.

RossWrock

I have a PhD, but I’m not smart enough to use this sink. Or figure out how to clean it.

Hannah

AI generated sink.

Zach

I mean it’s cool but I can barely remember all the steps in a recipe let alone how to operate my sink.

Idratherbe_hiking

Limescale is killing that in 6 months.

markflex00666

It’s like being a dj.

Vaerzin

Wait …let me see if I can get a 2nd mortgage.

Too_sly2

I’m not owning a sink that starts like a commercial airliner.

JDunn123

Ghost(tv) had a different issue.

No-one’s talking about how the stuff that they first poured in there they didn’t wash out.



Yes, but slidey trays.

