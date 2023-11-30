Fancy splashing out on a ruinously expensive high-tech sink? Neither did these funny people
Over on TikTok @bliote_official has been demostrating their state-of-the-art sink. To call it deluxe would be understating it.
See for yourself.
@bliote_official
*Googles courses in Sink Use*
We wouldn’t judge you for wanting one – okay, we’d judge you a little – but be aware you’d be in the minority.
We’ve gathered some of the best and funniest comments for your enjoyment.
Is this a sink or an 80s cassette player?
Chris
I need a masters degree to learn how to turn this thing on.
Maran
Imagine coming home drunk and trying to get a glass of water!!!
Annie Climpson
I can rinse veg in my 4$ strainer from the dollar store.
Tyler
I’ve never had a sink call me poor…
Pooh_Bear
Can’t even afford to watch this twice.
Ciara
Need a pilot licence to operate.
Gobstopper1965
So many parts to break. A plumber’s worst nightmare.
RossWrock
I have a PhD, but I’m not smart enough to use this sink. Or figure out how to clean it.
Hannah
AI generated sink.
Zach
I mean it’s cool but I can barely remember all the steps in a recipe let alone how to operate my sink.
Idratherbe_hiking
Limescale is killing that in 6 months.
markflex00666
It’s like being a dj.
Vaerzin
Wait …let me see if I can get a 2nd mortgage.
Too_sly2
I’m not owning a sink that starts like a commercial airliner.
JDunn123
Ghost(tv) had a different issue.
No-one’s talking about how the stuff that they first poured in there they didn’t wash out.
Yes, but slidey trays.
