An Australian woman stole 10,000 doughnuts and the internet got stuck in – 16 sweet responses

We’re not sure whether it’s just Christmas come early for people who like a pun, but we’re on our second gift news item of the week.

The first was when Tesco had to recall some packs of stuffing due to concerns that they may contain moths. Yes …moths. It led to absolute gems like this –

It’s beginning to look a lot like chrysalis. https://t.co/7TKfnwBeQ2 — Phlegm Christingledango (@Cain_Unable) December 14, 2023

And now, the Gods of Comedy have provided the internet with this spectacular set-up.

Australian woman charged with stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts https://t.co/WTbJv3plzX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 14, 2023

Tweeters – or whatever they’re called these days – couldn’t wait to sink their teeth into it.

She was charged with being Dunkin' Disorderly https://t.co/kYvLdd0aq0 — Trudolph (@Trudski2012) December 14, 2023

what is the charge? stealing doughnuts? a succulent 10,000 doughnuts? https://t.co/yXC2h0NCiP — reni reindeer (@reniadeb) December 14, 2023

How on earth did she manage to steal a van whilst she was carrying 10,000 doughnuts? https://t.co/un5wqqaVDh — Festive Flups (@TheRealFlups) December 14, 2023

I started reading this story but then just glazed over. https://t.co/E6MMODUFDL — Neil (@nellyweather) December 14, 2023

I presume she was remanded in custardy. https://t.co/YZTKlIasBQ — the Joe Griffin (also on bluesky) (@theJoeGriffin) December 14, 2023

it's channukah so it's practically a mitzvah https://t.co/XaGAXT1cXK — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) December 14, 2023

“When asked about the seriousness of the crime, the woman tried to sugar coat it” https://t.co/szZOgdjvOv — Marc with a C (@MarcWilliams22) December 14, 2023

Go to jail, go directly to jail, doughnut pass GO https://t.co/9SJO85tBKB — Julie Warren (@VathenaUK) December 14, 2023

Sounds like she’s in a bit of a jam. — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) December 14, 2023

Plenty of holes in the prosecution case I expect #Iwillgetmycoat https://t.co/cWfP0e30eh — CrimeLine (@CrimeLineLaw) December 14, 2023

No wonder the police were so eager to catch her. https://t.co/mSXWan9kkF — Admiral Dan of the third Antifa fleet (@unfetteredmind1) December 14, 2023

AND I’LL DO IT AGAIN!!!!!!!! https://t.co/kK1rWTyGnw — shoshana || שושנה (@TheTonightSho) December 14, 2023

And the icing on the cake? This pun!

Source BBC Image AJEL on Pixabay