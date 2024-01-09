9 of the funniest (and most relatable) things people said about this clip of a not over-excited Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes

Celebrity

The Golden Globes is back after a troubled (and troubling) couple of years and this year’s ceremony threw up lots of memorable moments, from Gillian Anderson’s dress to Jennifer Lawrence’s brilliant message to camera.

And it was a great night for Cillian Murphy, of course, rightly acclaimed for his fabulous performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

And we mention it because of this particular clip of the great man which went viral on Twitter.

And here are 9 of the funniest (and most relatable) things people said about it.

1.

me arriving at the plans i made when i was feeling extroverted #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xEvjbzEEvh — anna (@fIeabcgs) January 8, 2024

2.

Cillian Murphy fighting for that 8% battery that he has left as an introvert at 7 o’clock #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WF3L1FBv7W — Kristina❄️☃️ (@kristinakovv) January 8, 2024

3.

headin down for hotel breakfast the morning after a wedding pic.twitter.com/YDnSzugTd0 — Ian (@imgrandsure) January 8, 2024

4.

Me walking around Borough Market pretending I’m going to buy something when I’m actually just there for the free samples pic.twitter.com/wBmnDe7h9c — Grace (@graceyldn) January 8, 2024

5.

showing up to the airport at 6am for your €21.99 flight https://t.co/LRVbhoDeoN — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 8, 2024

6.

Me, 2 seconds after turning up to a social event and suddenly remembering that I hate people. https://t.co/RVHhWwDEax — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 8, 2024

7.

Ladies and gentlemen, you’re familiar with the “Irish Goodbye.” Let me introduce you to the far more culturally accurate “Irish Entrance” https://t.co/uPoVHNJe84 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 8, 2024

8.

He’s so committed to looking like he’s being forced everywhere at gun point and I get it. https://t.co/k1JcFn3AE0 — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) January 8, 2024

9.

Cillian Murphy, please never change, you glorious curmudgeon. https://t.co/RguzJRzGrq — @alishagrauso.bsky.social (@AlishaGrauso) January 8, 2024

And separate but so very related was this.

“cillian we cant see ittttt” and his “ahh” IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/Qmw251V4Nk — lisa (@pIayherpiano) January 8, 2024

To conclue …

Cillian in the bathroom regretting the moment he stepped out of his house #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8WnHo6OFbR — Marta ✧*。*✧ (@agerviolas) January 8, 2024

And finally, this!

"whoever called me 'Sillian' on the red carpet, meet me in the car park in 15 minutes…" pic.twitter.com/DQzu77CgMT — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) January 8, 2024

