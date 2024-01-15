Celebrity

Ricky Hatton took his assignment to punch Stephen Mulhern very seriously indeed and people can’t stop watching

Poke Staff. Updated January 15th, 2024

Amid all the excitement around the return of Gladiators – don’t try to pretend you’re not excited – ITV’s Dancing on Ice was also back at the weekend, with Stephen Mulhern joining Holly Willoughby as the show’s co-presenter.

And we mention it because of this moment when contestant and former welterweight and light welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton was asked by Willoughby to punch her new sidekick.

And by the looks of it, Hatton took the assignment very seriously indeed.

Ooof. Are Ant and Dec doing a bit where Mulhern is basically KO-ed every week?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Steady on, folks!

Last word to the man himself.

Source @RobJeffries