Ricky Hatton took his assignment to punch Stephen Mulhern very seriously indeed and people can’t stop watching

Celebrity

Amid all the excitement around the return of Gladiators – don’t try to pretend you’re not excited – ITV’s Dancing on Ice was also back at the weekend, with Stephen Mulhern joining Holly Willoughby as the show’s co-presenter.

And we mention it because of this moment when contestant and former welterweight and light welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton was asked by Willoughby to punch her new sidekick.

And by the looks of it, Hatton took the assignment very seriously indeed.

Producer: “So Ricky, we need you to pretend to hit Stephen on the arm going into the break. Don’t overdo it though…”#DancingOnIce #DOI pic.twitter.com/U0zlsINoCV — Rob Jeffries (@RobJeffries) January 14, 2024

Ooof. Are Ant and Dec doing a bit where Mulhern is basically KO-ed every week?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

early contender for one of the best TV moments of the year https://t.co/TGFiFwo7vx — Ollie (@ollieollieGA) January 14, 2024

Script probably says ‘Ricky Hatton gives Stephen Mulhern a gentle push’ … pic.twitter.com/0MrN0xgxWf — Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) January 14, 2024

Not Ricky Hatton actually punching Stephen Mulhern #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zuWX5QCNQE — Kayla Saunders (@Michaela_Jane9) January 14, 2024

Cheque is in the post, Ricky. — Em ⚡ (@Emzeeeeeee) January 14, 2024

Reminds me of the time Hatton jokingly digged my mate in the ribs, in a bar in Tenerife and he couldn’t breath for about 45 minutes https://t.co/bZqXGu5WKF — Gavin Gregory (@GavinGregory78) January 15, 2024

I bet Stephen Mulhern now has a dead arm after Ricky Hatton just clobbered him on #DancingOnIce #RickyHatton #StephenMulhern #Boxing pic.twitter.com/km6PWuDUzf — Keven law (@Kevenlaw) January 14, 2024

Shame it wasn’t higher — Paul Harris (@prharri) January 14, 2024

Steady on, folks!

I think people are harsh on Mulhern. He makes this funny. https://t.co/mqQTjtdWgn — Dean (@Herne_TheHunter) January 14, 2024

Last word to the man himself.

Source @RobJeffries