This hilarious interview with Leslie Nielsen and his ‘fart machine’ went hugely viral for good reason

We adored the late, great Canadian-American actor and comedian Leslie Nielsen. His peerless deadpan delivery made great films such as Airplane and TV shows such as Police Squad all the better. Not many people had or have such brilliantly natural comic timing.

And now an old interview has resurfaced of the star being interviewed on a show called ‘Talking with Leslie Nielsen‘. It’s been posted on Twitter/X by Historic Vids and has gone hugely viral.

Let’s have a look.

Leslie Nielsen using a fart machine is one of the best clips of all time pic.twitter.com/tlhdoeo9Ok

— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 8, 2024

Wonderful. We all know that fart noises are inherently funny, but Leslie Nielsen elevates them to a sublime level.

When they got wind of it, others agreed.

You’re never too old for a fart joke. — RG|Charles ( Mehtro ) (@HeyItsMetro) February 8, 2024

Any clip of Leslie Nielsen is arguable one of the best clips of all time. — just Jim and his robots (@RobotJunkyard72) February 8, 2024

Few things in life are as great as an old man laughing at his own farts — NiYi (@AdebayoSadiq05) February 8, 2024

Leslie Nielsen had absolutely mastered comedic timing and using awkwardness as the comedic device. https://t.co/c8rdf9d5Fx — PersonPlaceOrThing (@Spectrofillia) February 8, 2024

Yes it’s me, a grown man, in tears laughing at the funniest man that ever lived doing fart jokes. https://t.co/MaxvE3MMvS — Ryan Pearce (@chipsodank) February 8, 2024

Turns out that Leslie Nielsen used to take his fart machine everywhere and there’s more of this kind of thing, much to our delight…

And a compilation. A veritable feast of flatulence.

Source Historic Vids Image Screengrab