This former Eton master’s amazing letter about the country’s ‘elite’ just went viral again and it’s quite the mea culpa

This letter to the Times from a former Eton master has gone viral again and it’s quite the read.

It feels particularly apposite as prime minister Rishi Sunak just told GB News how it was ‘not British’ to attack him for where he went to school.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

Referring to Eton students via the phrase “educating the global elite” is hardly going to ensure they are saved from “the sense of privilege and entitlment” he refers to. The insitution is blind to its toxicity and needs to be put out of its misery. — McFlav (@McFlavour7) February 11, 2024

The problem is the curriculum and culture at Eton,Harrow, and the like hasn’t changed in more than a hundred years. They used to build men to go out and conquer for the empire. With no more empire left, they conquered us instead. — Lawless (@KongsBabyBro) February 11, 2024

Wow. That is quite the mea culpa. — Dr Lindsay Maxwell [email protected] (@ParisDaguerre) February 11, 2024

Why would any institution presume to say they were educating the global elite like its a race apart? They are educating the sons of the well off, that’s all. — Karen O’Mahony (@KarenOMahony5) February 10, 2024

He should have added David Cameron to that list. — Cathie Wood #FBPE (@cathie_wood) February 11, 2024

I’m curious about the Guerilla Gardening now. — Simon the Cynical (@HillsideD) February 11, 2024

