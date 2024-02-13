Politics

This former Eton master’s amazing letter about the country’s ‘elite’ just went viral again and it’s quite the mea culpa

Poke Staff. Updated February 13th, 2024

This letter to the Times from a former Eton master has gone viral again and it’s quite the read.

It feels particularly apposite as prime minister Rishi Sunak just told GB News how it was ‘not British’ to attack him for where he went to school.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

Ooof.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

We’re with this person.

