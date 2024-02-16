This young woman’s story of her deadbeat breakdancing dad is a wild ride from start to finish
A TikTok user named Madi Hart uploaded a video to the site to ask her followers – ‘What’s a piece of trauma that you have that’s funny? It has to actually be funny. I’ll go first.’
She went on to tell a quite bonkers and really rather sad story of her deadbeat breakdancing dad.
It’s quite the tale …
@madihart_soccer plz dont bully him btw u just have to laugh!! #storytime #anxiousattachment #therapytiktok #daddyissues #storytimes ♬ original sound – Madi Hart
Ooof! He sounds like a proper wrong ‘un.
Her viral video was subsequently shared on Twitter/X by @sheherzog, where it has been watched over four million times.
Been thinking about this video nonstop since I watched it. It’s like the world’s most perfect sitcom plot point but unfortunately that is her real life pic.twitter.com/53kBUp5xI3
— myspace girl numbers station (@sheherzog) February 14, 2024
These posts capture the general verdict.
1.
I just know he’s gona see this video and instead of trying to reconnect he’s gonna be gassed tf up over how many views it got
— coca (@clawdez) February 15, 2024
2.
imagine leaving your family just to pursue your new hyperfixation for breakdancing
— Qtee Foxx (Top 0.5% OF) (@QteeFoxx) February 15, 2024
3.
I can't handle this sad but hilarious story having mixed emotions on how to react
— Lora London (@loralondonxo) February 15, 2024
4.
Am I the only one who realizes that, in addition to sucking at life, he also sucks at breakdancing ?
— David Callaghan (@dtcallaghan) February 15, 2024
5.
Deadbeat as a stage name would’ve gone hard
— jess (@jessicabender_) February 15, 2024
6.
You can be anything you want to be if you’re selfish enough.
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@Magzdilla2early) February 15, 2024
7.
I feel such a confusing mix of things here. https://t.co/N0PxfqJUKu
— Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) February 15, 2024
8.
This is an awful story but her reactions, her resilience and humor are so *good*. https://t.co/yUTmt11CFD
— Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) February 15, 2024
9.
Real life Arrested Development https://t.co/iWvHWvDVpu
— Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) February 15, 2024
10.
someone even said “he put the beat in deadbeat” https://t.co/Men10nHnAp
— Joanna (@joa2332) February 15, 2024
And to finish, it’s probably no surprise at all that her Dad is also a committed conspiracy theorist and Bitcoin investor.
It gets better.
This is her Dad https://t.co/LqQPNR60pI pic.twitter.com/41eavHXhqw
— Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) February 15, 2024
We wish Madi all the best and hope she has a long and happy life!
