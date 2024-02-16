This young woman’s story of her deadbeat breakdancing dad is a wild ride from start to finish

Entertainment

A TikTok user named Madi Hart uploaded a video to the site to ask her followers – ‘What’s a piece of trauma that you have that’s funny? It has to actually be funny. I’ll go first.’

She went on to tell a quite bonkers and really rather sad story of her deadbeat breakdancing dad.

It’s quite the tale …

Ooof! He sounds like a proper wrong ‘un.

Her viral video was subsequently shared on Twitter/X by @sheherzog, where it has been watched over four million times.

Been thinking about this video nonstop since I watched it. It’s like the world’s most perfect sitcom plot point but unfortunately that is her real life pic.twitter.com/53kBUp5xI3 — myspace girl numbers station (@sheherzog) February 14, 2024

These posts capture the general verdict.

1.

I just know he’s gona see this video and instead of trying to reconnect he’s gonna be gassed tf up over how many views it got — coca (@clawdez) February 15, 2024

2.

imagine leaving your family just to pursue your new hyperfixation for breakdancing — Qtee Foxx (Top 0.5% OF) (@QteeFoxx) February 15, 2024

3.

I can't handle this sad but hilarious story having mixed emotions on how to react — Lora London (@loralondonxo) February 15, 2024

4.

Am I the only one who realizes that, in addition to sucking at life, he also sucks at breakdancing ? — David Callaghan (@dtcallaghan) February 15, 2024

5.

Deadbeat as a stage name would’ve gone hard — jess (@jessicabender_) February 15, 2024

6.

You can be anything you want to be if you’re selfish enough. — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@Magzdilla2early) February 15, 2024

7.

I feel such a confusing mix of things here. https://t.co/N0PxfqJUKu — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) February 15, 2024

8.

This is an awful story but her reactions, her resilience and humor are so *good*. https://t.co/yUTmt11CFD — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) February 15, 2024

9.

Real life Arrested Development https://t.co/iWvHWvDVpu — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) February 15, 2024

10.

someone even said “he put the beat in deadbeat” https://t.co/Men10nHnAp — Joanna (@joa2332) February 15, 2024

And to finish, it’s probably no surprise at all that her Dad is also a committed conspiracy theorist and Bitcoin investor.

It gets better. This is her Dad https://t.co/LqQPNR60pI pic.twitter.com/41eavHXhqw — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) February 15, 2024

We wish Madi all the best and hope she has a long and happy life!

