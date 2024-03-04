We get to the bottom of why a video of the preparation of a ‘traditional Mongolian dish’ has been going hugely viral
Over on Twitter/X, Massimo has uploaded a video of a traditional Mongolian dish, called Boodog, being prepared.
The video has gone wildly viral for reasons that you’ll no doubt quickly work out for yourself…
Boodog is a traditional Mongolian dish made with hot stones in which the meat is cooked inside an animal skin. Today it evolved into the modern Khorkhog.https://t.co/0J6HVQKGBY
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 27, 2024
Well, that’s certainly different. As you’d expect, many of the replies were along the same lines…
1.
this looks like a butt and the man is making the butt fart. please take this down, my 2 yr old son follows this microblog
— Nyck (Unsearchable) (@moltenfunk) February 27, 2024
2.
Everything reminds me of her.
— Dusty D (@dustyddunaway) February 27, 2024
3.
Why is it wearing a thong
— Special Enmity (@specialenmity) February 27, 2024
4.
I like big boodog and I can not lie,
You other brothers can't deny
— Where No HODLer Has Gone Before (@WhereHodler) February 27, 2024
5.
Food usually makes me fart. Not the other way around.
— Laughing Lions (@LaffingLions) February 27, 2024
6.
What’s wrong babe you hardly touched your boodog https://t.co/FwCZ5fHCeO
— corn pop (@mossytombstone) February 28, 2024
7.
Farting haggis wasn't something on my Twitter bingo card today. https://t.co/BimzlhLKvR
— Alberta Fact Checker (@North_Resists) February 27, 2024
Feeling peckish?
Source @Rainmaker1973 Image Screengrab