We get to the bottom of why a video of the preparation of a ‘traditional Mongolian dish’ has been going hugely viral

Over on Twitter/X, Massimo has uploaded a video of a traditional Mongolian dish, called Boodog, being prepared.

The video has gone wildly viral for reasons that you’ll no doubt quickly work out for yourself…

Boodog is a traditional Mongolian dish made with hot stones in which the meat is cooked inside an animal skin. Today it evolved into the modern Khorkhog.https://t.co/0J6HVQKGBY — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 27, 2024

Well, that’s certainly different. As you’d expect, many of the replies were along the same lines…

1.

this looks like a butt and the man is making the butt fart. please take this down, my 2 yr old son follows this microblog — Nyck (Unsearchable) (@moltenfunk) February 27, 2024

2.

Everything reminds me of her. — Dusty D (@dustyddunaway) February 27, 2024

3.

Why is it wearing a thong — Special Enmity (@specialenmity) February 27, 2024

4.

I like big boodog and I can not lie,

You other brothers can't deny — Where No HODLer Has Gone Before (@WhereHodler) February 27, 2024

5.

Food usually makes me fart. Not the other way around. — Laughing Lions (@LaffingLions) February 27, 2024

6.

What’s wrong babe you hardly touched your boodog https://t.co/FwCZ5fHCeO — corn pop (@mossytombstone) February 28, 2024

7.

Farting haggis wasn't something on my Twitter bingo card today. https://t.co/BimzlhLKvR — Alberta Fact Checker (@North_Resists) February 27, 2024

Feeling peckish?

