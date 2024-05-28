This bride and groom’s fight remains one of the funniest wedding stories ever – and the grossest
There’s no shortage of funny stories about wedding days gone wrong. Mothers-in-law wearing white frilly dresses, priests falling onto the happy couple, drunken pranks smashing the cake – but there’s only one we can think of that involves actual poo.
Thirteen years ago today, the greatest ever Scottish-interest story was reported in the press. pic.twitter.com/7W8SV2VUn6
— Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) May 26, 2024
In case that’s too small to read, here it is again.
Bride’s och aye, the poo!
A FUMING bride DECKED her kilt-wearing hubby when he sat on her knee at the reception and left a SKIDMARK on her wedding dress!
Like all true Scotsmen, Angus McClure, 26, didn’t wear pants under his kilt when he married sweetheart Sarah Grant in Greenock, renfrewshire. But his traditionalism led to uproar when he perched his poorly-wiped backside on 24-year-old Sarah’s pristine frock,
leaving an unsightly smear.
After Sarah swiped at Angus, the well-refreshed McClure and Grant clans led the reception into bloody mayhem.
A police source said:
“I’ve been a police officer in Greenock for nearly 20 years and so I’ve seen a lot of wedding parties turn nasty but this was something else.”
In total, seven people were arrested in the grounds of wedding venue, Greenock Reformed Temperance Hall, and face public order offences.
It’s believed that Angus and Sarah were reconciled when they sobered up, and have no memory whatsoever of the melee.
We’re sure the irony of a drunken brawl in a ‘Temperance Hall’ was lost on nobody.
1.
I wonder if this is secretly why the fiancée won't let me wear a kilt to our wedding. https://t.co/cY0m6zXfmm
— Mister JD (@misterjaydee) May 28, 2024
2.
Prose poem https://t.co/kLqVlBJ3pj
— Caroline Bird (@CarolineBirdUK) May 26, 2024
3.
Everything about this is perfect but the name of the wedding venue is https://t.co/3av1f78pl0
— J. Hornswaggle esq (@goodisontrio) May 26, 2024
4.
This is why I’m still on twitter https://t.co/AHsk8BzwPQ
— jane slavin (@janieslavin) May 26, 2024
5.
Every time I see something about Scotland on this website, I’m more clear on why my family emigrated https://t.co/7oyebH6uTy
— Maggie Phillips (@maggiemphillips) May 26, 2024
The whole mess could easily have been avoided.
Britons will never understand how much they need bidets https://t.co/DrMFzvHxoF
— Agnes Crawford (@understandrome) May 26, 2024
Either that or a bloody good wipe.
