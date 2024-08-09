Joe Lycett’s open letter to Nigel Farage ends with a brilliant joke about his choice of font

News Joe Lycett nigel farage riots

Comedian, prankster and overall torturer of the political class, Joe Lycett, has published an open letter to (sigh) MP Nigel Farage.

It’s written in Lycett’s typical style, mixing jokes with serious points, coming in the week that anti-immigration and far right sentiments – things that are not, ahem, foreign to Nigel Farage‘s operation, shall we say – have dominated conversation and spilled into violence on the streets.

My letter to @Nigel_Farage. Hope the font doesn’t hurt his eyes and brings on a migrant. pic.twitter.com/TamMV3ihWg — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 9, 2024

You’ll notice that the letter is written in an unusual font. As with everything Lycett, the choice is deliberate. Read through to the very end.

The letter reads:

To Nigel Farage, MP,

Babe, you are having SUCH a brat summer! Totally loving everything you’re up to right now, especially your social media posts with those gorgey flags.

I wanted to get some clarification from you on a couple of things. I was going to come to Clacton to say hi, but Liz Truss said that’s the last place I’ll find you.

As the arbiter of what are ‘FAIR and LEGITIMATE’ questions, I wondered if you could let me know if you consider the the below to be ‘FAIR and LEGITIMATE’ questions: 1. Are all immigrants bad or is it ok if they come from Europe and then become your wife? 2. When you’re speaking, why do you drag out the last few words at the end of every sentence? Is it so you can gather your thoughts for the next…point…that you make? 3. Which character do you think Tommy Robinson would choose on Mario Kart? (My guess is Shy Guy) 4. Why is there always one fly in my house? 5. Do you like jokes as long as they’re not aimed at you and do you have the same approach to milkshakes? 6. What do you think James O’Brien would order at Nando’s? My guess is half a chicken (medium but he’d pick off the skin). 7. Why haven’t we had a statement on the violence from Shoezone? I think it’s suspicious. 8. I noticed you have a reed diffuser. What smell you going for? My guess is leatherette/boiling piss. 9. Is it true you can only ejaculate if someone sings ‘I Predict A Riot’ in a Ricky Wilson mask? 10. Even though you say you’re not a racist, do you think some racists use your words as encouragement to do racist things? Let me know hunni!

Love

Joe Lycett

XOXOX

Then comes the devastating payoff.

“PS: I chose this font because I thought it would appeal to you. It’s called ‘Britain Sans Black’.”

The letter has quickly gone viral on Twitter/X.

1.

the font joke at the end is just *chefs kiss* https://t.co/BRkxtmjw1R — Ed Fear (@edfear) August 9, 2024

2.

Britain Sans Black is perfect!! — House of Lord (@IlloHouseofLord) August 9, 2024

3.

.

4.

@mrjamesob I don’t think Nasty Nigel will answer. Can you help Joe with his question about what Nando’s you prefer? — Gill Griffiths (@Gillby) August 9, 2024

5.

The final line. Your choice of font. Sheer genius. I expect nothing less! — Ben Sowton (@bensowton) August 9, 2024

6.

He does slow.. down.. his .. last… few… words. He also always does the ‘I tell you what’, ‘I tell you what’ or similar type phrase twice in the middle before a slight pause.

It’s quite effective, but once you notice it, I stop listening what the content is. — David C Scott UTI (@davidchscott) August 9, 2024

7.

Excellent trolling with the font! — Kev Meredith ️‍ (@KymriskaDraken) August 9, 2024

8.

I’m sure Nige will see the funny side, he’s renowned for his sense of humour! https://t.co/tz7AJ98LsC — Phil Mooney (@Whiteyorkist) August 9, 2024

9.

Maybe you’ll get a reply before his constituent does. https://t.co/1WMCt4Q1NN — Dorothy Darling (@Dotdarling68) August 9, 2024

10.

Oh god – just when you think @joelycett has peaked he makes a whole new arena his own. #GoJoe#FarageRiots https://t.co/Fagvf3ah02 — Sir Dame EleanorF #MEowner (@EleanorSews) August 9, 2024

We’re with Flat Crank V8 – and that’s not a sentence we ever thought we’d write.

Brilliant @joelycett keep us updated on the reply babes xx https://t.co/7no645JnEH — Flat Crank V8 (@Ferrari_F355) August 9, 2024

