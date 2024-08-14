Fancy a challenge? How about playing football with bare feet and a bowling ball …on LEGO?
Houston Jones is a one-man Jackass team, and you can take that any way you like once you know the facts.
The YouTube star and bodybuilder makes videos that make our eyes water just watching them, which involve him doing painful stuff for a laugh. What’s wrong with just watching a comedy box set?
Here are a couple of typical examples. Definitely file under ‘Don’t try this at home.’
One wax strip is bad enough …
@houstonjones30 Ripping every HAIR out of my body… #funny #fail #beauty ♬ original sound – Houston Jones
This will never catch on in MLB.
@houstonjones30 Catching a CACTUS… #fail #baseball #sports ♬ original sound – Houston Jones
On more than one occasion, Houston has enjoyed (probably not the right word) games of football in bare feet – with a bowling ball. How his toes aren’t mush, we don’t know. On one of those occasions, he not only played football with a bowling ball and no shoes, but he did in on scattered LEGO.
Football with a bowling ball on a pitch of Lego. This is what hell looks like pic.twitter.com/czX7w67Kx9
— Dirty Footballer (@DirtyFootbaIIer) August 6, 2024
It’s not for everyone.
1.
WHY??!!!
— Savvas Papadopoulos (@Savvas98374297) August 7, 2024
2.
Walked that walk many a time in my kids' bedrooms- excrutiating!
— Jody John Edward (@earplifting) August 7, 2024
3.
This needs to be an Olympic sport
— John (@DocinOz62) August 7, 2024
4.
What the fuck https://t.co/wwZpBkkv4G
— Nicholas Hallé (@nickwales24) August 6, 2024
5.
This is what it’s like to logon to this app everyday https://t.co/lQZpKkHSVu
— G U Y S L E Y (@Guysley) August 7, 2024
Martin Adams had a request.
Now do basketball
— Martin Adams | Building Flowtelic (@Martin_Adams) August 7, 2024
Funnily enough …
You can also follow his antics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.
READ MORE
This bored baseball player’s balancing stunts escalated quickly
Image Screengrab