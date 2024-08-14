Fancy a challenge? How about playing football with bare feet and a bowling ball …on LEGO?

Entertainment stunts

Houston Jones is a one-man Jackass team, and you can take that any way you like once you know the facts.

The YouTube star and bodybuilder makes videos that make our eyes water just watching them, which involve him doing painful stuff for a laugh. What’s wrong with just watching a comedy box set?

Here are a couple of typical examples. Definitely file under ‘Don’t try this at home.’

One wax strip is bad enough …

This will never catch on in MLB.

On more than one occasion, Houston has enjoyed (probably not the right word) games of football in bare feet – with a bowling ball. How his toes aren’t mush, we don’t know. On one of those occasions, he not only played football with a bowling ball and no shoes, but he did in on scattered LEGO.

Football with a bowling ball on a pitch of Lego. This is what hell looks like pic.twitter.com/czX7w67Kx9 — Dirty Footballer (@DirtyFootbaIIer) August 6, 2024

It’s not for everyone.

1.

WHY??!!! — Savvas Papadopoulos (@Savvas98374297) August 7, 2024

2.

Walked that walk many a time in my kids' bedrooms- excrutiating! — Jody John Edward (@earplifting) August 7, 2024

3.

This needs to be an Olympic sport — John (@DocinOz62) August 7, 2024

4.

What the fuck https://t.co/wwZpBkkv4G — Nicholas Hallé (@nickwales24) August 6, 2024

5.

This is what it’s like to logon to this app everyday https://t.co/lQZpKkHSVu — G U Y S L E Y (@Guysley) August 7, 2024

Martin Adams had a request.

Now do basketball — Martin Adams | Building Flowtelic (@Martin_Adams) August 7, 2024

Funnily enough …

You can also follow his antics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

READ MORE

This bored baseball player’s balancing stunts escalated quickly

Image Screengrab