Entertainment stunts

Fancy a challenge? How about playing football with bare feet and a bowling ball …on LEGO?

Poke Staff. Updated August 14th, 2024

Houston Jones is a one-man Jackass team, and you can take that any way you like once you know the facts.

The YouTube star and bodybuilder makes videos that make our eyes water just watching them, which involve him doing painful stuff for a laugh. What’s wrong with just watching a comedy box set?

Here are a couple of typical examples. Definitely file under ‘Don’t try this at home.’

One wax strip is bad enough …

@houstonjones30 Ripping every HAIR out of my body… #funny #fail #beauty ♬ original sound – Houston Jones

This will never catch on in MLB.

@houstonjones30 Catching a CACTUS… #fail #baseball #sports ♬ original sound – Houston Jones

On more than one occasion, Houston has enjoyed (probably not the right word) games of football in bare feet – with a bowling ball. How his toes aren’t mush, we don’t know. On one of those occasions, he not only played football with a bowling ball and no shoes, but he did in on scattered LEGO.

It’s not for everyone.

Martin Adams had a request.

Funnily enough …

