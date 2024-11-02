Politics politics Tories

Kemi Badenoch is the new Tory leader, and Robert Jenrick’s wife’s reaction speaks for all of us

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2024

Kemi Badenoch has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party, succeeding outgoing leader and former PM Rishi Sunak.

Badenoch defeated rival Robert Jenrick, receiving 53,806 votes to his 41,388. The 44-year-old becomes the first Black person to lead a Westminster party.

The prime minister and his predecessor led the typical chorus of congratulations for the new Tory leader.

.

However, eagle-eyed Twitter/X users spotted a much more fun angle to the announcement of Badenoch’s victory. Robert Jenrick’s wife, Michal Berkner, can be seen applauding her husband’s rival, then stopping, then realising she stopped too early, rolls her eyes and starts clapping again.

Her face speaks volumes.

Here’s another view of it:

People are here for Michal’s reactions.

.

.

.

.

Elsewhere, reaction to Badenoch’s victory has been mixed, with people acknowledging the historic nature of her election but also, you know, all the stuff she says and does.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Source: Twitter/X/martinrogers92