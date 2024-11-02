Kemi Badenoch is the new Tory leader, and Robert Jenrick’s wife’s reaction speaks for all of us

Politics politics Tories

Kemi Badenoch has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party, succeeding outgoing leader and former PM Rishi Sunak.

Badenoch defeated rival Robert Jenrick, receiving 53,806 votes to his 41,388. The 44-year-old becomes the first Black person to lead a Westminster party.

BREAKING: Kemi Badenoch has been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party Read more https://t.co/aDeD0yA3sp pic.twitter.com/JZUS7ezHtP — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2024

The prime minister and his predecessor led the typical chorus of congratulations for the new Tory leader.

Congratulations, @KemiBadenoch, on becoming the Conservative Party’s new leader. The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country. I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 2, 2024

Congratulations to @KemiBadenoch on being elected @Conservatives party leader. I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour. Let’s unite behind her. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2024

However, eagle-eyed Twitter/X users spotted a much more fun angle to the announcement of Badenoch’s victory. Robert Jenrick’s wife, Michal Berkner, can be seen applauding her husband’s rival, then stopping, then realising she stopped too early, rolls her eyes and starts clapping again.

Her face speaks volumes.

Robert Jenrick’s wife thought she had applauded Kemi Badenoch enough – then realised she had to carry on… pic.twitter.com/ZIHxdB8BwO — M A R T I N R O G E R S ⭐️ (@martinrogers92) November 2, 2024

Here’s another view of it:

Robert Jenrick’s wife thought she had applauded Kemi Badenoch enough. pic.twitter.com/KF77eZpzuY — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 2, 2024

People are here for Michal’s reactions.

I just love this. She speaks for so many — Bruce P (@BearDen64) November 2, 2024

Oh, (eye roll) — MiniMarsBar ⬅️ if this bugs you, jog on!! (@minimars73) November 2, 2024

Elsewhere, reaction to Badenoch’s victory has been mixed, with people acknowledging the historic nature of her election but also, you know, all the stuff she says and does.

“It is the most enormous honour to be elected to this role, to lead the party that I love”

Kemi Badenoch thanks her family and former prime minister, Rishi Sunak, in first speach as leader of the Conservative Party

Follow reaction live: https://t.co/oVXr7nfu19 pic.twitter.com/dLMHb50Mga — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 2, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with Kemi Badenoch on anything but you have to give it to the Tories for now having had four women leaders (even if one was a total imbecile), a leader of Indian heritage and now a black woman. This was once unthinkable and it’s to be celebrated. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 2, 2024

I’m going to venture an unpopular opinion: whatever one’s politics, it is an historic moment when the Tory Party elects a black woman, Kemi Badenoch, to be its leader. It also draws into sharp focus the failure of ‘progressive’ parties to come near to doing the same. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 2, 2024

Kemi Badenoch becomes the most far-right leader of the Tory party in modern history. They really don’t get it, do they? Enjoy your next 12 months before you inevitably get booted. — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) November 2, 2024

Kemi Badenoch is genuinely one of the nastiest, most divisive people in British politics. That she’ll now have the platform of leader of the opposition is a deeply worrying result, and a depressing insight into the gutter from which she’d govern. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) November 2, 2024

Kemi Badenoch, the new Leader of the Opposition, was too inept to work as the digital director of The Spectator. https://t.co/da00W6eT8j — The Fence Magazine (@The_Fence_Mag) November 2, 2024

BREAKING: Kemi Badenoch, another Conservative from a wealthy family who believes student shifts in a McDonald’s made her working class, is elected Conservative Party leader. In the news I’m now a member of the Royal Family after watching an episode of The Crown. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 2, 2024

Never doubt yourself, Kemi Badenoch has just become the leader of a political party. If she can do that, you can do anything! — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) November 2, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/martinrogers92