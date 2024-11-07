Entertainment The Simpsons

This couple’s Simpsons themed 40th birthday party is every Springfield fan’s dream come true

Updated November 7th, 2024

When it comes to fandoms, lovers of The Simpsons are next level. Seriously.

Whether it’s finding relatable real life moments from the show, or using quotes from the series on a regular basis, The Simpsons fans don’t do anything by halves.

Enter Twitter/X user Terry Kelly, who revealed and he and his wife staged a The Simpsons-themed joint 40th birthday recently.

And, boy, did Terry, his wife and their friends really go all the way with the theme, with some incredible throwbacks, Easter eggs and just overall perfectly cromulent attention to detail.

Enjoy. This is sure to embiggen your day.

And then fans started adding their own suggestions.

15.

And don’t worry, there were steamed hams.

Just magnificent work all round.

