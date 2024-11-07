This couple’s Simpsons themed 40th birthday party is every Springfield fan’s dream come true

Entertainment The Simpsons

When it comes to fandoms, lovers of The Simpsons are next level. Seriously.

Whether it’s finding relatable real life moments from the show, or using quotes from the series on a regular basis, The Simpsons fans don’t do anything by halves.

Enter Twitter/X user Terry Kelly, who revealed and he and his wife staged a The Simpsons-themed joint 40th birthday recently.

Last weekend my wife and I held a joint, @TheSimpsons themed 40th birthday, and I don’t know if it could have gone any better. pic.twitter.com/n2iA35rmp6 — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

And, boy, did Terry, his wife and their friends really go all the way with the theme, with some incredible throwbacks, Easter eggs and just overall perfectly cromulent attention to detail.

Many thanks to all that attended, as well as @thatbilloakley, @AlJean, @MikeReissWriter, @Joshstrangehill and all other past and present Simpsons writers and staff who created the greatest show of all time. Here is a thread of the food we served and some of the decorations: — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Enjoy. This is sure to embiggen your day.

My wife made a replica of the Stonecutters’ sacred parchment. Luckily it was not ruined by being used as a rib bib. pic.twitter.com/nAuifZL0RN — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

We had our guests (and their children) sign the sailboat painting that hangs above the Simpsons couch. No plans yet as to where this will hang. pic.twitter.com/vNBl4jejpB — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

You bet we had fortune cookies. And a neat potato. There haven’t been any confirmed reports of gigantism yet luckily. pic.twitter.com/Icj8wn5JzC — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

We had more than enough desserts, but luckily for our guests our big pile of sugar did not have prizes found in the road. pic.twitter.com/i3owZpiOpk — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

The Pitt the Elderberry Pie paired well with any of our homemade drinks, such as the Caramel Cod, the Shelbyville Manhattan (which was neither dry nor flavorless thanks to homemade turnip bitters) or the Real Acid fruit punch. pic.twitter.com/wj0t8TfEMy — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

More drinks to go around! We had squozen our whole supply of lemons, so we needed Country Time lemonade mix. The kids still loved it. pic.twitter.com/fkgYp3ZmId — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Our friend made a centerpiece for us. He basically took the design of our current house, Rasta-fied it by 10% or so, added some fins to lower wind resistance, and then added a racing stripe he thought was rather sharp. We agreed. pic.twitter.com/vi3E6fexBW — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

The food was a big hit. Luckily, being in New Mexico, we didn’t have to go too far to get the best, spiciest chile around. It might’ve still been grown by inmates at an insane asylum, we can’t be sure. (No Uters were harmed in the preparation of our party.) pic.twitter.com/5RTKNoUiw6 — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Of course it wouldn’t be a Simpsons party without Million Dollar Birthday Fries. And luckily we had made friends before making our You Don’t Win Friends with Salad salad. Unfortunately we didn’t have any Hall of Famers to pelt with our homemade Whitey Whackers. pic.twitter.com/0L6d3YEh1P — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Don’t count the actual number of slices of cheese on the platter. pic.twitter.com/ldbBqNh2fU — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Lastly, I’m grateful the party wasn’t a dud, as I was probably the least cool one there. (Luckily for me, my mom still says I’m cool.) pic.twitter.com/0dddqKkOma — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 21, 2024

Since people still seem to be finding this thread days later, I forgot to post the sign my wife had custom made by @TheSimpsonsMan_ to hang in our garage workshop. pic.twitter.com/oj0ASFUagU — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 23, 2024

And then fans started adding their own suggestions.

This is amazing, I love it. One possible addition: two separate bowls of spaghetti. pic.twitter.com/h0owklPv3E — Frank Gagliardi (@gagliarf) October 21, 2024

Genuinely looks like a blast

My wife got me this a few years back pic.twitter.com/hvER2iKSJN — Lıttle Kıng Trashmouth (rat verıfıed) (@MrDaddicusFinch) October 21, 2024

We did actually have a dozen “Homer” donuts, but I didn’t get a picture for some reason. — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 22, 2024

And don’t worry, there were steamed hams.

We had them, despite the fact that they were obviously grilled. pic.twitter.com/Mwuopot5Wo — Terry Kelly (@kellytm) October 22, 2024

Just magnificent work all round.

Pure hilarity, I pronounce this to be the most whimsical Party of the season! I mean seriously, that’s incredible, can see how much effort you put in, and definitely worth it for the result! You have some lucky friends pic.twitter.com/ZrcAFb4lZY — Daniel Rodgers (@Danjamrod) October 22, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/kellytm