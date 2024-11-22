John Prescott’s magnificent takedown of Michael Heseltine has just gone wildly viral all these years later and it’s just magnificent

Politics John prescott Labour

More and more tributes are coming in for John Prescott, the former Labour deputy PM who has died aged 86.

One video that has gone viral on Twitter/X over the last few days is a BBC clip from 1994, showing Prescott arguing with then Tory minister Michael Heseltine about the minimum wage.

“Why is it always millionaires like yourself who get uptight about £2 an hour for a minimum wage?” Prezza v Hezza (1994) pic.twitter.com/RDbkjggXp6 — Tides of History (@labour_history) November 21, 2024

Prescott asks: “Why is it always millionaires like yourself get uptight about two pound an hour for people on the minimum wage?”

As the audience applaud loudly, Heseltine looks flustered as he answers:

“I know something about actually creating jobs as opposed to just talking about it.”

To which Prescott replies: “You’ve obviously done better than your workers have.”

The two then continue to back and forth about the minimum wage.

People have been praising the video and Prescott for standing up for minimum wage and regular workers – especially as that seems like it’s harder and harder to find in the political class these days.

Hezza is a giant, but Prescott absolutely spot on here. https://t.co/dL3VNSwx6K — David Skelton (@DJSkelton) November 22, 2024

I often wonder how many people marginally younger than me realise that the UK nearly entered the 21st century without a full minimum wage https://t.co/yN6oSHFLeJ — Tony (@TonyTimes2) November 21, 2024

Absolutely shredded — bigandyclark (@bigandyclark) November 21, 2024

I’ve never seen Michael Heseltine as rattled as he was here. This was John Prescott at his pugnacious best. — MikeD (@mjdaly57) November 22, 2024

This is the labour I remember, Prescott was ace, he looked like he wanted to launch hesseltine — Mike Eaves (@mikenogimmicks) November 22, 2024

Ah a labour politician who actually stood up for working people. RIP John Prescott, proper bloke — Jake (@jakey_oung) November 22, 2024

