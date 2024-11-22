Politics John prescott Labour

John Prescott’s magnificent takedown of Michael Heseltine has just gone wildly viral all these years later and it’s just magnificent

Poke Reporter. Updated November 22nd, 2024

More and more tributes are coming in for John Prescott, the former Labour deputy PM who has died aged 86.

One video that has gone viral on Twitter/X over the last few days is a BBC clip from 1994, showing Prescott arguing with then Tory minister Michael Heseltine about the minimum wage.

Prescott asks: “Why is it always millionaires like yourself get uptight about two pound an hour for people on the minimum wage?”

As the audience applaud loudly, Heseltine looks flustered as he answers:
“I know something about actually creating jobs as opposed to just talking about it.”

To which Prescott replies: “You’ve obviously done better than your workers have.”

The two then continue to back and forth about the minimum wage.

People have been praising the video and Prescott for standing up for minimum wage and regular workers – especially as that seems like it’s harder and harder to find in the political class these days.

