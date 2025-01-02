Life Britain schools

A mum on £12k a year says she won’t be able to afford private school – 17 attempts to make it all add up

Poke Reporter. Updated January 2nd, 2025

The Telegraph has done it again! The paper has found a case study for its Money pages that nobody feels any sympathy for. Happy new year to us all!

In the column, a single mother named Monica, from Aberdeen, who says she earns around £12,000 a year, talks about how Labour’s tax plan will make it very difficult for her to keep paying for private primary school for her son.

Monica talks about how her son’s fees are £3,360 per year (reduced from £5,600 due to a bursary), but that with Labour’s new education tax, the fees will go up to over £4,000 from this month.

No doubt she just wants the best for her son, but Monica’s plight hasn’t won her much support online, with people especially trying to work out how the sums involved actually work out…

Break out the tiny violins.

Source Twitter/X/ollymetcalfe
Image BladeoftheS, Freepik