Weird World comedy

A picture book for adults called ‘Ben’s Big Load’ has gone mega-viral – and it’s pure, hilarious, NSFW fun

Poke Reporter. Updated January 17th, 2025

Life is serious enough, as if we need reminding, so we’ll take any opportunity to have a proper immature laugh at something.

Twitter/X user @SomaKazima recently shared a video of a woman reading a picture book named Ben’s Big Load. And it quickly becomes clear that this is not a children’s book, despite appearances.

In fact it’s one of a series of adult picture books written by Kinsey Maezing.

Their other titles include The Land of the Beavers…

@kinseymaezing Reading of my adult parody book, “The Land of the Beavers.” Find it on Amazon. #KinseyMaezing #adultbooks #adultparody #beavers ♬ Acoustic guitar live performance Gentle and nimble in nature(1007339) – Melonest

…and The Back Door

@lyndseydotw Replying to @mikeylikeybigbuttz @KinseyMaezing may just be my favorite human on the planet #booktok NOT A #childrensbook #gaggift #storytime ♬ original sound – Lyndsey Wright

But back to Ben’s Big Load. People online are really digging (!) the book’s spectacular array of double (and single) entendres peppered throughout the story of Ben’s plight to get rid of his big load before it starts to leak.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Source: Twitter/X/somakazima