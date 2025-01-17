A picture book for adults called ‘Ben’s Big Load’ has gone mega-viral – and it’s pure, hilarious, NSFW fun

Weird World comedy

Life is serious enough, as if we need reminding, so we’ll take any opportunity to have a proper immature laugh at something.

Twitter/X user @SomaKazima recently shared a video of a woman reading a picture book named Ben’s Big Load. And it quickly becomes clear that this is not a children’s book, despite appearances.

Now the author knew DAMN well pic.twitter.com/DEqfBANc68 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 14, 2025

In fact it’s one of a series of adult picture books written by Kinsey Maezing.

Their other titles include The Land of the Beavers…

…and The Back Door

But back to Ben’s Big Load. People online are really digging (!) the book’s spectacular array of double (and single) entendres peppered throughout the story of Ben’s plight to get rid of his big load before it starts to leak.

my jaw dropped wider with each page — II PURE WANTED HONEY (@purethiquekj) January 14, 2025

Wait, does that mean the guy who told Ben about Jim has mysteriously gone missing? This is getting layered. It’s giving 8-ep Netflix special… — Allan Thomas (@iManagethebiz) January 14, 2025

Jim has seen some things — Jay Dook (@JayDook) January 15, 2025

I just laughed harder than I should have.

Her narration makes this so hilariously wrong. https://t.co/YKliClfpyc — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) January 15, 2025

Listening to her reactions is what makes this story https://t.co/WmQieaA6Gq — Jacqueline (@jakkicowley) January 15, 2025

